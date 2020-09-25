“Please continue to help push out the message of how easy it is to complete the census by telephone or internet,” Rappahannock County Administrator Garrey W. Curry, Jr., appealed to the Rappahannock News late Friday afternoon.
Curry forwarded a note from Sarah Morton, program director for Virginia Career Works, who educates that completing the US Census has a significant impact on resources distributed by the federal government/agencies to the Rappahannock County government and the local workforce development areas.
If we undercount for the census the result is fewer resources available to residents of the county, she said.
“As a reminder, people can submit their census forms online or via phone,” Morton added.
If you haven't already completed the Census for your household, take just a few minutes to do it today or this weekend. Visit www.2020Census.gov
Did you know?
• Getting counted ensures that Rappahannock County gets the vital resources and representation we need.
• Census data is used to support funding for unemployment insurance, SNAP, housing assistance programs, school breakfasts, Pell Grants, and much more.
• For every resident not counted in the Census, Rappahannock County will lose up to $20,000 per person over the next 10 years.
• It only takes a few minutes to fill out the Census for any household and it's completely confidential.
Residents can complete it online here www.2020Census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020.