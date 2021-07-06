This Wednesday, July 7, the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on a hotly-debated rezoning application.
Sperryville property owners Tom and Cheryl Taylor have applied to rezone their 35-acre parcel on Woodward Road from five-acre to two-acre minimum lots. If the subdivision is approved, the Taylors have indicated they might build as many as 13 homes on the property.
In his cover letter to the application, Michael Brown, the Taylors’ legal counsel, wrote: “This rezoning proposal is consistent with the current Comprehensive Plan presently in effect for Rappahannock County which encourages medium density development focused in and around the county villages. … My client’s vision for the lots to be created from this parcel if the rezoning request is approved would be for low to moderate income professionals and families at entry level prices such as would be affordable for school teachers, police officers, employees of professional offices and county employees.”
The Taylors have not yet produced plans for the homes they intend to build, but according to Zoning Administrator Michelle Somers, “the Rappahannock County Code does not require that a preliminary plat of an associated future subdivision be provided at the time of rezoning.”
The Taylors’ rezoning request has had a mixed reception from the community. While some county residents voiced support for the Taylors’s intentions, neighbors on Woodward Road argued that traffic in Sperryville is already a chronic concern, and the narrow lane off the village’s Main Street is “not built for more traffic.” In October of 2020, Michael “Randy” Norris, a land use manager for the Virginia Department of Transportation, wrote in an email regarding the subdivision: “After visiting the site I do feel that with the large amount of road frontage you have it would allow you to find locations that could possibly meet our standards and guidelines for entrances that serve multiple homes, but again without a preliminary drawing I can’t give you a diffnative [sic] yes. VDOT would work with you in every way to make this work if the rezoning gets approved.”
Opinions about the rezoning request were also split among the members of the Rappahannock County Planning Commission. After tabling the issue in January, commissioners voted 4-3 at their February meeting to forward the application to the Board of Supervisors for its “further consideration.”
“This is a really tough call,” said Stonewall-Jackson commissioner Gary Light in February. “It would be a great mistake to make zoning decisions on a case by case basis.”
Another concern Sperryville residents have raised is whether or not the antiquated sewer system can handle another 13 hookups. Alex Sharp, chair of the Rappahannock County Sewer and Water Authority who also sits on the Planning Commission, said he believes the sewer does have adequate capacity.
Notably, in her staff report, Somers noted that if the supervisors are “of a mind to rezone the [Taylors’] parcel, they should consider amending the comprehensive plan,” pointing out that page 96 of the county’s comprehensive plan, which is a nonbinding visionary document, encourages development “in or around the major villages consistent with the undeveloped potential of the current zoning district designations.”
In other words, Somers explained, the comprehensive plan encourages development insofar as it adheres to existing zoning parameters — not through rezoning. Writing on the Taylors’ behalf, however, attorney Michael Brown also referenced the comprehensive plan, interpreting it in his clients’ favor.
This debate will likely play out in the courthouse on Wednesday when the Board of Supervisors hold their public hearing. The Taylors could not be reached for comment before the publication of this story.