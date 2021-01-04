Wakefield District Representative Debbie Donehey became the new Chairperson of the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors on Monday in a 3-2 vote, unseating former chair Christine Smith. Chris Parrish, representing the Stonewall-Hawthorne district, was appointed vice chair.
Perhaps surprisingly, Smith was not nominated to chair the board despite her former service in that capacity. However, rather than vote for Donehey, she joined Ron Frazier’s nomination in support of Keir Whitson taking over leadership of the BOS.
Other appointments during Monday’s organizational meeting included:
Debbie Donehey to the Rappahannock Rapidan Regional Commission.
Keir Whitson to the Rappahannock County Planning Commission.
Alex Sharp to represent the Board of Zoning Appeals on the Planning Commission.
Keir Whitson to the Rappahannock River Basin Commission (Chris Parrish appointed alternate).
Christine Smith and Ron Frazier to the Public Safety Committee.
Debbie Donehey to the Fire Levy Board.
Chris Parrish to the Rappahannock/Shenandoah/Warren Regional Jail Authority Board.
Ron Frazier to the Agricultural and Forestal Districts Advisory Committee.
Christine Smith to the Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority.
Chris Parrish to the Rappahannock County Community Policy and Management Team.
Christine Smith and Ron Frazier to the Rules Committee (Keir Whitson appointed alternate).
Christine Smith and Ron Frazier to the Building Committee.
The regular meeting of the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors is live and ongoing. This story will be updated accordingly. To watch our coverage of the Jan. 4 meeting, click the player at the top of this story.