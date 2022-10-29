Drew Beard, a member of the Town of Washington’s Planning Commission and co-owner of the Gay Street Inn bed and breakfast, is running uncontested to retain his seat on Town Council with the intent to grow the local business community by injecting more life into the shrinking town.
Beard was appointed to Town Council this past summer to replace Mary Ann Kuhn who resigned from office after she moved out of town. While he still sits on the Planning Commission, Beard’s ascension in town government comes at a time Little Washington is potentially on the cusp of dramatic change while still facing a number of challenges moving forward, including its shrinking population.
“We would love to see town become more of a center for economic and community life in the county, and I have hope that we can get closer to that goal with what's planned for town in the coming years,” Beard said in an interview.
“The next four years are going to be some of the most dynamic we’ve seen. The town is about to get very busy,” he said of the construction of Washington’s first mixed-use development, the redevelopment of the county courthouse and The Inn at Little Washington’s expansion initiatives.
Beard, formerly a civilian analyst with the U.S. Department of Defense, spent much of his career working and living in Washington, D.C. before moving to Rappahannock a half decade ago when he and wife “caught the bug” and fell in love with the county during weekend excursions from the city.
The couple became especially drawn to Rappahannock after they found it difficult to participate in community happenings and volunteer opportunities in the densely populated Capitol Hill neighborhood where they previously lived. “Being able to come out here is so much different than rolling back into the row house in Capitol Hill,” Beard said.
They also took coming to Rappahannock as an opportunity to pursue their dream of working in the hospitality industry, which they became increasingly interested in after taking a class in Charlottesville on operating bed and breakfasts.
“More so than I think we even anticipated when we bought the place, it's just been a really neat career to play in the hospitality world at a level that I don’t know that we necessarily deserve,” Beard said.
Many Gay Street Inn guests come to town specifically to eat at The Inn, but Beard hopes the town could attract business that are able to forge audiences beyond serving as supplement to the experience offered by the three-Michelin starred hotel and restaurant. “That would be ideal. Right now, though, because we don’t have that, you are relying on just the center of gravity that is [The Inn],” Beard said.
“[The] question as to balancing The Inn and the rest of town is kind of the eternal one out here,” he said, noting later in an email that The Inn has been a critical partner of the town that “quite literally put us on the map.”
While The Inn has been responsible for the only recent opening of a new business in the form of Patty O’s Bakery & Cafe, they’ve also been responsible for recently contributing to the closing of another after it purchased the property that housed Antiques at Middle Street. Owner Al Harris decided to shutter the shop this year since he was not not able to find a new location after the property was acquired by The Inn.
“It's a fact of life that as one business grows others may be closed or replaced, but as I mentioned, I think it's unfortunate that these businesses haven't been able to find alternate homes in some of the Town's vacant commercial properties (an important issue I hope to explore more on Town Council),” Beard said in an email.
Key to potentially bringing more business to town is making use of several underused properties by nudging their owners to make changes, as well as growing the declining population, which Beard said poses an existential threat to Little Washington. He said the Rush River Commons development and its potential expansion could help reverse that trend by providing an immediate surge in additional housing and new business.
Beard called the town-county negotiations over the proposed expansion to the development “frustrating” as the county attempted to gain concessions from the town in return for their support of the change to the town’s boundaries needed for the project to become reality. Town officials said those negotiations are ongoing, but it appears that little progress has been made since this past summer when the dispute came to a head.
Beard suggested the town’s future economic prospects could be better served by allocating resources to hire a tourism director, similar to what county government once had, to increase Little Washington’s profile statewide.
