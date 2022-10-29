WTC-Drew_Beard-89.jpg

Town Council member Drew Beard, who was appointed last simmer, is running uncontested to retain his seat.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

Drew Beard, a member of the Town of Washington’s Planning Commission and co-owner of the Gay Street Inn bed and breakfast, is running uncontested to retain his seat on Town Council with the intent to grow the local business community by injecting more life into the shrinking town.

Beard was appointed to Town Council this past summer to replace Mary Ann Kuhn who resigned from office after she moved out of town. While he still sits on the Planning Commission, Beard’s ascension in town government comes at a time Little Washington is potentially on the cusp of dramatic change while still facing a number of challenges moving forward, including its shrinking population.

