There was little notice — one hour and one minute to be exact — when a staffer for Fifth district GOP candidate Bob Good wrote in an email to backers late Monday: “Our campaign just got word that President Trump's son, Eric, will be speaking to our supporters at a Tele-Rally this evening at 6:30 p.m. Can you join us?”
Eric Trump spoke for 18 minutes, as it turned out barely a word about Bob Good and his conservative platform, rather about his father’s “incredible” record and why for the sake of America he must get re-elected president or “leftist mob policies” will consume the land.
He attacked the “incompetence” of opponents Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, labeling them an extension of previous Democratic administrations. The nation’s economy, for example, was “failing” when his father took the reins from President Obama and Biden, and now after three years America is “great again.”
Don’t vote for my dad, he warned, and Americans won’t be able to say “Merry Christmas” in public, stand for the Pledge of Allegiance, worship freely in church, or discharge their guns. Instead, “entire” cities will burn to the ground, crime will go “through the roof,” terrorists will emerge from the shadows, immigrants will invade America, and “burdensome taxes” will be assessed.
As for the media, he concluded, it comes down to “insanity versus Hannity.”
“We love Virginia,” assured Eric, president of the Trump Winery in Charlottesville. “My father will never let you down.”