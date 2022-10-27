courthouse-concept-2.jpg

This concept for a new courthouse in the Town of Washington was developed by Wiley-Wilson and presented to the Board of Supervisors in January, along with several other design possibilities. The consulting firm is going to further develop this design for eventual public input.

 Courtesy Wiley-Wilson

The Rappahannock County Buildings Committee is exploring alternative plans for what to do with the deteriorating county courthouse after backlash from the public on a preliminary design concept for a new building.

Members of the Buildings Committee met last Friday, Oct. 21, and discussed ways to incorporate public feedback into different design concepts for a new courthouse. In a joint meeting with the Board of Supervisors in September, dozens of residents attended who were critical of the first courthouse design, with some saying the proposed building is too big and “barn-like.”

