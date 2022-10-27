This concept for a new courthouse in the Town of Washington was developed by Wiley-Wilson and presented to the Board of Supervisors in January, along with several other design possibilities. The consulting firm is going to further develop this design for eventual public input.
The Rappahannock County Buildings Committee is exploring alternative plans for what to do with the deteriorating county courthouse after backlash from the public on a preliminary design concept for a new building.
Members of the Buildings Committee met last Friday, Oct. 21, and discussed ways to incorporate public feedback into different design concepts for a new courthouse. In a joint meeting with the Board of Supervisors in September, dozens of residents attended who were critical of the first courthouse design, with some saying the proposed building is too big and “barn-like.”
The county is working with Alexandria-based consultant Wiley-Wilson, the firm that designed the first concept, on other options to present and receive additional public input. The committee decided on three different options moving forward, including requesting a conceptual design of what numerous smaller buildings could look like instead of one large courthouse, further developing a previous preliminary architectural concept, and refining the design that was presented to the public last month.
“I'm personally of the opinion I really don't want to waste money on [Wiley-Wilson] doing a bunch of little buildings, because I don't think it's going to pay,” Buildings Committee member Page Glennie said. “I think we don't have the money. I don't think we have the space. But if we need to placate the comments from the public about that, then I guess we're gonna have to do an option.”
Numerous smaller buildings would likely be more costly than building one single courthouse, according to other committee members. County Administrator Garrey Curry said he would discuss with Wiley-Wilson how to move forward with additional proposals, but nothing has been officially drafted.
Buildings Committee Chair and Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier said he doesn’t think “there’s much talk” among residents about wanting numerous smaller buildings instead of one large courthouse.
“I think to have another look at how to approach [the courthouse design] with different separate buildings done in an organized fashion — It's another way to look at it and it’s good to have options,” said Buildings Committee member and Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith, who attended the meeting via Zoom.
The new courthouse design proposed by Randy Vaughan, vice president and project manager at Wiley-Wilson, still faces Gay Street and is situated on the current courthouse complex. The new building would have two floors, elevators for accessibility, separate spaces for attorneys, witnesses, and members of the public, and a separate entrance for judges. The proposed courthouse would also have office space for the commonwealth attorney and their staff, along with the Circuit Court Clerk and juvenile and General District Court offices.
The Buildings Committee is still trying to determine how much office space will be necessary to include in the new courthouse as they continue to make plans to restore and renovate other deteriorating county buildings in the Town of Washington. The proposed courthouse is five times the size of the current building, which was a point of concern for many residents who gave input last month. There is no plan in place from the Buildings Committee or Board of Supervisors for what the county will do with the existing courthouse.
The appearance and aesthetic of the initial design was at the forefront of the critical public comment session that took place in September, but members of the committee on Friday urged that residents not dwell on the design details yet.
All final designs will need to be approved by the Town of Washington’s Architectural Review Board. Washington officials have indicated they intend to be flexible with the county to help accommodate the project.
The committee will gather public input on another design concept that was first shown to the Board of Supervisors in January when the consulting firm presented several rough architectural concepts. Wiley-Wilson will need to further develop that design before it is presented at a public meeting, but a preliminary 3-D rendering was made available.
The Buildings Committee has been working on plans to restore and renovate county buildings in the town, including the courthouse which has been deemed to suffer from significant “life and safety” concerns outlined in a 2020 study by the consultant. Current issues with the courthouse include a lack of access for disabled people and inadequate space to separate members of the public, jury, defendants, witnesses, attorneys and judges. The current courthouse design forces all of those parties to walk up and down the same staircase.
Public bodies in the county have been using the courthouse as a meeting space, and a judge can decide to prohibit those meetings at any point if they wish. A judge can also decide the Rappahannock County courthouse is too unsafe and prohibit the space from being used at all, even for legal functions.
“I appreciate everybody's continued dialogue in this,” said Vaughan, who designed the first courthouse concept. “It's not an easy thing to solve. I take it very seriously … I want the community to have a building that they feel is right for them.”
