Following the money in Rappahannock races
More than $40,000 raised by Board of Supervisors, School Board candidates
Here is a look at how much money each candidate seeking office in Rappahannock County spent and raised — and where it all came from, according to a review of dozens of financial reports from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Note: The most recent financial filing deadline with the state was Oct. 21. All spending and contributions made after that date aren’t yet reported. Contributions that include the names of donors are of $100 or more; the names of small dollar cash donors aren’t included in the documents.
Board of Supervisors
Stonewall-Hawthorne District
Van Carney: The candidate, who is seeking election to the Board of Supervisors Stonewall-Hawthorne District seat that’s being vacated by incumbent Supervisor Chris Parrish at the end of the year, spent $9,969 on his campaign, the most of any Board of Supervisors candidate this cycle in the race has shaped up to be the most closely watched in the county.
Carney raised a total of $14,210, more than both his opponent, David Konick, and every other Board of Supervisors candidate by a fairly substantial margin. He ended the final financial reporting period prior to the election with a remaining $4,306.
He self-funded $1,000 toward his campaign in the year’s early months before going on to receive the most individual contributions of any Board of Supervisors candidate. His largest donor was Castleton resident John Jacquemin, who gave $2,000. Drew Mitchell, of Washington, donated $1,000 and Judith Hope, also of Washington, contributed $850 — both aren’t Stonewall-Hawthorne residents.
The candidate spent thousands of dollars on mailers and signs, as well as nearly $5,000 on advertisements in the Rappahannock News and The MadRapp Recorder in the months leading up to the election.
Other donations to Carney’s campaign include: $250 from Matthew Black, of Woodville; $150 from Jim Blubaugh, of Washington; $200 from Diane Bruce, of Sperryville; $250 from James Carney, of Marshall; $250 from Leslie Cockburn, of Castleton; $400 from Lynn Dolnick, of Castleton; $200 of James Duffy, of Castleton; $250 from Laurie Emrich, of Castleton; $400 from Jana Froeling, of Amissville; $250 from Vinnie Lianson, of Sperryville; $150 from James Manwaring, of Woodville; $500 from Brion Patterson, of Boston; $200 from Thom Pellikaan, of Woodville; $500 from Richard Raines, of Arlington; $200 from Elizabeth Williams, of Castleton.
$250 from Steve Bullock, of Amissville; $250 from Barbara Dennis, of Winchester; $200 from Charles Fortuna, of Woodville; $200 from former Rappahannock County Commonwealth’s Attorney and former Konick political opponent Peter Luke, of Washington; $200 from Bernadine Olson, of Woodville; $200 from Todd Summers, of Sperryville; $500 from Sarah Cheatwood, of Amissville; $200 from Bruce Jones, of Washington; $250 from Mary McConnel, of Woodville; $250 from Stephanie Ridder, of Flint Hill; $180 from Michael Tacelosky, of Sperryville; and $150 from John Wofford, of Sperryville.
David Konick: The other Board of Supervisors Stonewall-Hawthorne candidate raised $9,211 and spent $6,575 this election cycle. He ended the financial reporting period prior to the election with $3,193 left over.
Konick’s top donor was Chester Fannon, of Castleton, who gave $1,000. He also received $700 from Yoko Barsky, of Washington, $750 from Alma Viator, of Washington, and $600 from Henry B. Wood, of Woodville.
The vast majority of his expenditures were on literature and postage. He spent $400 on a banner advertisement in The MaddRapp Recorder, and he also advertised in the Rappahannock News.
Other donations to Konick’s campaign include: A nearly $1,000 in-kind contribution from Julie Coonce, a member of the Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals, for food (Konick paid her $750 for barbecue for a meet and greet event); $250 from Ben Jones, of Washington; $200 from John Nash, of Washington; $200 from Rappahannock County Republican Committee Chair Terry Dixon, of Castleton; $500 from Hugh Metheny, of Annapolis; nearly $560 from Thomas Woolman, of Amissville.
Piedmont District
Cliff Miller: The Board of Supervisors Piedmont District challenger raised $7,794 from donors, slightly outraising his opponent Christine Smith. He spent $4,708 on his campaign, ending the financial reporting period prior to the election with $4,086 left over.
Miller received a $1,000 donation from Washington, D.C. resident John Freeman, $1,000 from John Clifford Miller — his top two donors — among other nearly $500 donations from Sperryville residents J Bennet Johnson, Clifford Mumm and Tom Salley. Kathryn Kidd, of Sperryville, also made a nearly $150 donation.
Miller took a $1,000 loan from John Clifford Miller and also Spent nearly $1,700 on signs, and about $1,000 on catering. Miller spent more than $1,000 on Rappahannock News advertisements.
Other donations to Miller’s campaign include Cheri and Martin Woodard, of Sperryville, who gave $500. Judith Hope, of Washington, donated $850 and Nina McKee, also of Washington, gave $500. Michael Tacelosky, of Sperryville, gave about $170, while Richard Lessard, of Sperryville, gave $150. Washington, D.C., resident Nicholas Lapham donated nearly $500.
Christine Smith: The Board of Supervisors Piedmont District incumbent raised $7,015 and spent $6,343 this cycle, more than her opponent by about $2,000. She ended the financial reporting period prior to the election with about $672 left over.
Her largest individual donor was Alma Viator, of Washington, who gave $1,750; Yoko Barsky, of Washington, gave $1,000. Both of her top donors don’t live within Piedmont District.
Other donors include Stacey Hendley, of Sperryville, who donated $300 and Woolman, of Amissville, who contributed $200. John Kiser, of Sperryville, donated $500, and Smith received an in-kind contribution of about $1,000 from Julie Gibson, of Woodville, for a barbecue event (Smith paid Gibson $750 for the barbecue).
Throughout the year, Smith spent hundreds of dollars on signs and mailers. She also purchased advertisements from the Rappahannock County Farm Tour, The MadRapp Recorder and Rappahannock News, totaling $1,600.
School Board
Piedmont District
Rachel Bynum: The incumbent Piedmont District School Board candidate raised $3,995 this election cycle, the most of any school board candidate who reported financials with the state. She spent $2,750 and ended the financial reporting period prior to election with $1,244 left over.
When school started in August amid a surge of COVID-19 that prompted her to speak out against the schools’ lack of a masking policy, she received nearly more than $1,100 in cash contributions of $100 or less, and $250 from Matthew Farmer, of Sperryville; $200 from Matthew Black, of Woodville; $200 from Ellie Clark, of Washington; and $200 from Petrina Huston, of Castleton.
In the following weeks, she also received $250 from Lynn Dolnick, of Castleton; $200 from Brooke Farrell, of Huntly; $200 from Natalie Hathaway, of Stuart, Florida; $200 from Harold Hunter, of Amissville.
Much of her money was spent on signs and mailers. She spent nearly $400 on mask stickers, and more than $1,000 on advertisements in the Rappahannock News and The MadRapp Recorder.
Lilla Fletcher: All three of the campaign finance reports submitted by Lilla Fletcher, a write-in candidate contesting the Piedmont District School Board race, were not accepted by the Virginia Department of Elections, though it’s not clear why. Fletcher said she first learned of the rejections when asked for comment on Election Day for this report.
Stonewall-Hawthorne District
Larry Grove: The Stonewall-Hawthorne School Board incumbent was the only candidate in Rappahannock County who didn’t accept outside donations this cycle, saying he doesn’t want to be financially beholden to others. Although he did self-finance $200 toward his campaign.
He only spent money to purchase a list of registered voters in Stonewall-Hawthorne from the Virginia Department of Elections, and to design and print signs, totaling $326.40. Grove ended the financial reporting period prior to the election with $51.41 leftover.
“I personally believe that people should be able to run for an office without having to spend a whole bunch of money … If you have to make decisions, then you shouldn’t have to think about where your finances came from,” he said in an interview.
Editor’s Note: Grove’s financial reports were amended following the print publication of this article. He had previously incorrectly filed with the Virginia Department of Elections, creating inaccuracies in his disclosures. The data reported here is the most up-to-date available.
Rod Osborne: The Stonewall-Hawthorne School Board challenger raised $1,365 and spent $1,213 this election cycle. He ended the financial reporting period prior to election with $151 left over.
Osborne received contributions from Charles Kidd, of Nokesville, and Debbie Osborne of Castleton, both for $250, among other unnamed cash donations of less than $100. He spent money primarily on campaign mailers and signs.
Virginia House of Delegates, 18th District
Dr. Doug Ward: The Democratic challenger for the Virginia House of Delegates’ 18th District raised $29,779 and spent $20,857. He ended the financial reporting period prior to election with $9,321 left over.
Ward received a few direct contributions of more than $100 from people in Rappahannock County. His contributions came primarily from Northern Virginia, D.C. and elsewhere. He received $175 from Jeffry Dwyer, of Washington; $106 from Bruce Sloan, of Sperryville; $500 from Charles McDonald, of Sperryville; and a $189 in-kind contribution from Sharp Rock Vineyards in Sperryville.
He spent primarily on ActBlue commissions, signs, as well as Facebook and newspaper advertisements, including in the Rappahannock News.
Michael Webert: Republican incumbent for Virginia House of Delegates’ 18th District raised $193,571 and spent $254,428 this cycle. He ended the financial reporting period prior to the election with $35,437 left over.
Rappahannock County donors who gave direct contributions to Webert’s campaign include: $1,000 from Matthew Neiswanger, of Flint Hill; $450 from Rappahannock County Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey, of Huntly; $500 from Bill Fletcher of Sperryville; $500 from James Fletcher, of Sperryville; $500 Washington-based Lewis and Company Marketing Communications Inc.; and $410 from James Necci, of Amissville.
Webert spent much of his money on advertising, mailers, signs, consulting and donations to other Republican campaigns.
Other Rappahannock-based contributions to his campaign include: $300 from Michael Salko, of Amissville; $250 from Terry Dixon, of Castleton; $250 from Ron Maxwell, of Flint Hill; $250 from Camille Racer, of Amissville; $250 from Harry C. Hann, of Amissville