Former chair resigns from leadership, citing work and conflict of interest concerns
The Town of Washington Architectural Review Board in February elected Deb Harris, previously the body’s secretary who also co-owns the Gay Street Inn, as board chair, replacing Drew Mitchell in the role.
“I look forward to serving in this new role,” Harris, who also works as a climate change consultant, said in a statement.
Mitchell in a statement said his day job this year makes it difficult to devote the time needed to lead the body. Although he will remain a member of the board, Mitchell said resigning from leadership was a way to avoid accusations of conflicts of interest as owner of Avon Hall, which sits adjacent to the county’s government complex as officials move to renovate Courthouse Row, a process that will require heavy ARB oversight.
“As the steward of Avon Hall, stepping down as chair in advance of the ARB's review of the new county courthouse adjacent to my property is appropriate and remedies any future suggestion that I could steer the Board in a direction that may benefit me personally,” he said. “I applaud the collaborative approach Ron, Christine, and their team has taken and I'm confident the final product will represent their dedication to our community.”
In his statement, Mitchell praised Harris’ promotion.
“I believe routine turnover in leadership is healthy, especially when we are blessed with so many qualified citizens willing to donate their expertise,” he said. “I am very much looking forward to remaining on the board and supporting Deb in her new role. She's an incredible asset to our community and I'm excited to watch her shine!”
As chair of the ARB, Harris will oversee a body tasked with maintaining the historic and picturesque character of the town. She is also likely to be appointed as a member of the proposed Economic Development Authority to assist in efforts to bring more business to town that could diversify and bolster the local economy.
Town Council has agreed to set aside the funding necessary to create the body, according to Mayor Joe Whited, and is likely to approve its creation at its upcoming April 10 meeting. The Membership on the body would also include the Planning Commission Chair Caroline Anstey, three appointed Town Council members and two appointed community members.
Harris’ husband, Drew Beard, was recently elected to Washington Town Council.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...