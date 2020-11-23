Townsfolk, family and friends paid tribute Sunday afternoon to the late Ray Gooch, 82, longtime Town Council member and one of the town’s beloved residents, in a memorial carriage walk through the streets he walked daily and so loved. Led by a bagpiper and horse-drawn carriage, mourners walked a loop of Gay and Main streets ending in the courtyard of The Inn at Little Washington under an outdoor pavilion where they listened to a small concert dedicated to Gooch by Wendy and Gary Aichele and Angela Snyder, all socially-distant due to COVID-19. Gooch lost his life in an auto accident on Oct. 18.
— Mary Ann Kuhn