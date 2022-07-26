As negotiations surrounding a proposed boundary line adjustment to accommodate an expansion of the Rush River Commons development reached a turning point last week, it appears the Town of Washington and Rappahannock County may be approaching an impasse.
Washington Town Council last week forcefully rebuffed a draft agreement approved by the Board of Supervisors that reflected their monthslong efforts to secure a number concessions from the town in exchange for county support of the boundary change. Town officials are in the process of penning a formal response to the county that’s expected to outline their unanimous position that a quid pro quo is not necessary for the boundary change to be enacted.
Meanwhile, members of the Board of Supervisors have declined to take a stance on whether they would support expanding the town’s boundary without concessions to include all of resident Chuck Akre’s property, which bisects the town-county line, where his development’s expansion is proposed to be located. Others have outright said they would oppose such a measure.
Most of those interviewed for this report were unsure whether talks between both jurisdictions could result in a salvageable deal. For the boundary change to advance, both the town and county would need to return to the negotiation table and reach an agreement, then receive blessing from a circuit court judge.
Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson, who represents the area where Akre’s property is located, said he was “disappointed” by the town’s response to the county’s efforts to secure concessions. The county’s advances were largely dismissed by members of the Town Council as a bridge too far.
“We’re simply presenting a proposed agreement, and I would have expected it to be treated as a transaction, and I would have expected the town to disaggregate the agreement and come back to us and tell us what they liked and didn’t like about it,” Whitson said. “But instead they threw up their hands and said, ‘We’re offended by this’ … I’m puzzled by their reaction.”
He declined to say whether he would support a boundary change with no concessions, but expressed frustration with the town’s tact. “Knowing that we were sending a draft to them for months, to finally receive the draft and say: ‘We reject it,’ does not make any sense to me,” Whitson said. “It’s not the way to do business … It frankly is just not a mature reaction in a business transaction.”
The Supervisors’ attempts to secure concessions reflected their belief that permitting a boundary change would cede control of commercially zoned property in the county to Washington with little in return and may be unpopular with voters. Some also worried it could potentially pave the way for unwanted additional development in the town.
Whitson maintained that each concession outlined in the document the town rejected was “mutually beneficial” to both jurisdictions and could have made way for an opportunity to strengthen the town-county relationship.
But Town Council members’ perspective on the matter couldn't be any further from Whitson’s. Washington Mayor Fred Catlin, who did not return a request for comment and has long opposed the Supervisors attempts at gaining concessions, believes that Washington would derive little benefit from the boundary change and the accompanying concessions.
The boundary change, he’s said, would be a boon to the entire community because of the expected amenities that may be constructed, including space for nonprofits and a gathering site for residents. For their part, the county would gain between $15,000 and $20,000 annually in real estate tax revenue from Akre’s proposed expanded development, according to Catlin.
Members of the Town Council characterized some of the county’s proposed concessions as brazen attempts to seize power from Washington and weaken its independence. Those included a revenue sharing agreement between both jurisdictions on potential developments and a requirement that the town amend its zoning ordinance to no longer require the Architectural Review Board to approve the exterior appearance and design of real estate owned by the county, as it seeks to renovate the government complex that’s located in Washington on county-owned property.
Washington Vice Mayor Joe Whited said those demands, among others, would be near impossible to square with many members of the Town Council, while other less consequential requests may be worth re-examining.
Whited would not immediately commit his support for any of the Supervisors’ concessions, but suggested the two bodies should hold a joint meeting to find where common ground may exist, if at all, and attempt to chart a path forward.
“I would welcome their response to what we send back to them and we’ll take it from there. If the answer is, ‘Well, you got our position and there is nowhere else to go,’ then we’re at an impasse,” he said.
Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith, who resisted the boundary change in the past and opposed the draft agreement, declined to comment for this report. A spokesperson with Rush River Commons did as well.
“The recent articles in the paper appear, in my opinion, to be looking for ways to divide,” Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey said in a message when asked about the state of talks with the town. “This is a negotiation that already has its challenges. I don’t want to add to them.”
Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier said the county approving a boundary change and granting the town more land with no concessions is “Not an agreement. That’s an acquiescence.” Frazier, who had said he approved the draft agreement to “show good faith” to the town, made clear he would not support removing concessions.
“This is a negotiation process. And we put a couple of things in there that have just been ignored for several years. And then when it gets to them as part of this boundary agreement, they reject it because they don’t know what they’re doing,” Frazier claimed of the town. Many of the concessions outlined in the document were intended to aid the county’s courthouse renovation efforts that are headed by Frazier.
Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney would not say whether he would back a boundary change with no concessions. “I am all about building consensus and that is my goal. And I think there are always paths forward,” he said, declining to offer a way ahead.