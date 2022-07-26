TownofWashington-photo-map-2-web.jpg

As negotiations surrounding a proposed boundary line adjustment to accommodate an expansion of the Rush River Commons development reached a turning point last week, it appears the Town of Washington and Rappahannock County may be approaching an impasse.

Washington Town Council last week forcefully rebuffed a draft agreement approved by the Board of Supervisors that reflected their monthslong efforts to secure a number concessions from the town in exchange for county support of the boundary change. Town officials are in the process of penning a formal response to the county that’s expected to outline their unanimous position that a quid pro quo is not necessary for the boundary change to be enacted.

