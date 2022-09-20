rapp courthouse sunset (copy)

The county Buildings Committee will not know how to best renovate and use the space in the existing courthouse until the county decides on a final design for a new building.

 Dennis Brack

While members of the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors and Buildings Committee made clear the existing courthouse will be restored and renovated in some form, it is unclear what exactly will be done with the existing building on Gay Street, as the bodies work on plans for a new courthouse.

The Buildings Committee recently unveiled a preliminary design concept for a new courthouse to the Board of Supervisors during a public hearing, and in the proposed concept, a new courthouse building would also include space for the Commonwealth Attorney’s office and Circuit Court clerk, along with long-term storage, conference space and General District and Juvenile court services. 

Tags

Recommended for you