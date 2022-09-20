While members of the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors and Buildings Committee made clear the existing courthouse will be restored and renovated in some form, it is unclear what exactly will be done with the existing building on Gay Street, as the bodies work on plans for a new courthouse.
The Buildings Committee recently unveiled a preliminary design concept for a new courthouse to the Board of Supervisors during a public hearing, and in the proposed concept, a new courthouse building would also include space for the Commonwealth Attorney’s office and Circuit Court clerk, along with long-term storage, conference space and General District and Juvenile court services.
The committee will not know how to best renovate and use the space in the existing courthouse until the county decides on a final design for a new building. The offices for the Commonwealth Attorney and Circuit Court Clerk are currently separate from the courthouse, but are part of an “envelope of buildings” the county plans to restore and renovate in the Town of Washington.
County Administrator Garrey Curry wrote in an email that “neither the Board nor the committee has allocated the appropriation by building other than to state that the committee should start work with the historical jail and then proceed to other buildings applying lessons learned.”
The county has allocated $1 million in funds for “historical preservation” of the buildings, but Curry could not say what exactly that money would be used for. But, Curry said that funding is dedicated to improve the “envelope” of historical county buildings in the town.
“Until the new courthouse building design stabilizes, the space dominos can not be addressed,” Buildings Committee member Page Glennie wrote in an email. “The new building is a key decision that proceeds the other space assignment options. This is a very complex project with a lot of moving parts.”
Glennie also said that the existing courthouse “will be restored and utilized” and “it will remain the focus of the complex.” He added that the existing building is not well-suited for office space.
The new courthouse proposed by Randy Vaughan, vice president and project manager at Wiley-Wilson, would still face Gay Street and be situated on the current courthouse complex. The new building would have two floors, elevators for accessibility, separate spaces for attorneys, witnesses, and members of the public, and a separate entrance for judges. The courtroom would be gallery seating and hold 80 people.
Many residents who spoke at the public hearing last week did not like the size of the proposed building, which would be about five times the size of the current courthouse.
The Buildings Committee has been working on plans to restore and renovate county buildings in the town, including the courthouse, which has been deemed to suffer from significant “life and safety” concerns outlined in a 2020 study by the Alexandria-based consultant. At any time, a judge could decide to no longer allow use of the courthouse because of safety issues.
Issues with the current courthouse include a lack of access for disabled people and inadequate space to separate members of the public, jury, defendants, witnesses, attorneys and judges.
