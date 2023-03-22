The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday unanimously approved a letter sent to the chairman of the Board of Zoning Appeals, requesting that its members seek additional zoning and legal training following a recent decision that drew criticism from some officials who argued it did not adhere to local zoning laws.
The letter, addressed to BZA Chair Ron Makela and signed by Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey, was penned in response to a February decision by the BZA to allow Sperryville dog trainer Charlotte Wagner to conduct business on agriculturally zoned land.
“While my colleagues and I support small businesses like Ms. Wagner's, and encourage business owners like her to seek special-use or special-exception permits if needed, we will not tolerate again a BZA decision like the one made in the Wagner Appeal,” Donehey wrote. “Your failure to provide a factual and legal basis for your decision, if repeated again in another case, could seriously undermine the integrity of our zoning ordinance and threaten our ability to enforce it.”
Wagner, owner of the facility, K9ology, was served by the county a notice of violation after neighboring property owners complained that she was using agriculturally-zoned land to train dogs. The BZA voted in favor of an appeal filed by Wagner to void the notice, with Makela defending the decision as a matter of “precedent.” He cited two other dog training facilities in the county that operate without permits.
Despite the Supervisors’ concerns, the BZA ruling that allows Wagner to continue operations on the agriculturally-zoned parcel remains firm.
The letter to the BZA outlines four reasons why the Supervisors object to the February decision:
Virginia law defers local zoning decisions to land use officials, and Zoning Administrator Michelle Somers declared Wagner was in violation of the law. County officials argue that the BZA did not presume Somers to be correct, as is required by state law.
Wagner did not present convincing enough evidence to defend herself against Somers' ruling.
Makela’s reliance on the “vested rights” provision of the Virginia Code, which states that landowners have a right to the future development of their property despite updated zoning ordinances, was not relevant to Wagner’s appeal.
County officials said remarks Makela made about Wagner’s appeal during the February meeting were “improper.” The chairman said he’s “a big believer in the will of the people” and that “the people of Rappahannock are in favor of allowing Charlotte to have her facility,” according to the letter. “The subjective consideration of the ‘will of the people’ is immaterial in the context of an appeal,” the document said.
The letter encourages Makela and the other members of the BZA to immediately seek further zoning and legal training. Makela and other BZA members have already completed a ten-week Board of Zoning appeals training seminar hosted by the Land Use Education program at Virginia Commonwealth University.
BZA member Sharon Pierce said during a BZA meeting on Wednesday that she will take the lead on investigating resources for further training. Makela said that he welcomes any form of training available to members.
The chair said in an interview that he stands by the decision to approve Wagner’s appeal based on precedent in the county, and said he consulted with the BZA’s private attorney, who is based in Roanoke, before making the motion.
“Zoning is not just about what's on the paper … it's about the people and the people who are going to have to be regulated by them,” Makela said. “In this case I stand by what we did.”
The Supervisors’ letter will also be sent to the chief judge of Virginia’s 20th Judicial Circuit, but Curry warned it would essentially be sending a letter into a “blackhole,” saying he was advised by Goff that judges typically don’t read these types of documents. The Supervisors approved sending it to the circuit court anyway, saying it’s a symbolic measure to show their concerns have “sufficient validity” to rise to that level of scrutiny.
The Supervisors declined the option of appealing the decision to the circuit court; the deadline to do so was the day they met, March 22. It is not immediately clear why officials chose not to appeal the BZA’s decision. County officials met in a closed session last Friday to discuss potentially repealing the action before deciding to send the letter. Donehey did not immediately return a request for comment for this report.
“What I personally have an issue with is it wasn't done correctly,” said Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney on Wednesday. “Mrs. Wagner's business is almost incidental. Could’ve been any others.”
Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson said of the letter: “I will say that this is not a letter that I enjoyed drafting. But I think that in reviewing that BZA decision in brief and then more thoroughly later, at least as far as I'm concerned, it was so flawed in so many ways. It demanded a response.”
Makela and members Steph Ridder, Bill Tieckelmann, and Andrew Kohler, who was participating electronically, voted in favor of Wagner’s appeal, allowing her to operate without a special use permit.
While member Sharon Pierce was absent from the February meeting, she said in a previous statement that she “strenuously objects to the decision” and believes “it was fatally flawed and leaves our county in potential jeopardy."
The Supervisors had planned to discuss during their closed meeting last Friday what county administration alleged was a Freedom Information Act (FOIA) violation regarding policy on electronic participation by BZA members at public meetings, according to an email obtained by the Rappahannock News that was sent to officials by County Administrator Garrey Curry. The FOIA concerns were not addressed on Wednesday.
The letter marks the latest chapter in an effort by the Supervisors to call into question the unusual legislative powers vested in the Rappahannock BZA relative to similar bodies in nearby counties. Last fall, a consulting firm hired by the Supervisors to review the county’s zoning ordinance recommended that the body revoke authority from the BZA to review special use applications, making it strictly an appeals body.
Supervisors and county officials voiced support for the measure at a meeting in August and at a special meeting with consulting firm the Berkley Group later that month. Under the recommendation, the Board of Supervisors would review and approve most special use applications, rather than the BZA, whose members are court-appointed.