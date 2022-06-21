Rush River Commons property owner Chuck Akre’s attorney last week unveiled a draft document outlining a set of terms for both the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors and Washington Town Council to consider as part of proposed boundary line adjustment in the town to accommodate an expansion of the development.
The document was crafted by attorney John Foote based on conversations held with Commonwealth’s Attorney Art Goff, County Administrator Garrey Curry and Town Attorney Martin Crim. It is expected to be reviewed by the Board of Supervisors at a special meeting on Monday and as early as next month by the Town Council, which appears less willing to support its terms, as many favor the county.
“I have no pride of authorship, and I have attempted to adhere to the substance of our conversations, knowing that the final decision as to its contents, and of course, its adoption, lies in the hands of the two governing bodies,” Foote wrote in a letter sent to all parties involved.
The document, which is subject to change, must be mutually agreed upon by both the Board of Supervisors and Town Council for the maneuver to proceed. If an agreement is reached, the boundary change requires approval by a circuit court judge to go into effect.
The first phase of Rush River Commons, which broke ground Tuesday as Washington's first mixed-use development, was approved by the Town Council in 2021 following a monthslong review to include affordable housing, a cafe and a new location for the Rappahannock Food Pantry.
Akre hopes to expand it further on a roughly three-acre segment of his property located outside the town's boundary, but doing so requires access to Washington’s sewer, which town officials say can’t be extended beyond the town’s corporate limit because of legal concerns, necessitating a boundary change. Akre has also made clear that he would prefer the town, rather than the county, to have zoning control over his entire nine-acre lot.
Rush River Commons’ second phase was pitched to include community gathering space where organizations and public bodies could meet and events be held; a “coworking” site where nonprofits and other organizations can share office space; space for the Rappahannock County Public Library to relocate should officials with the organization choose to move; and a “makerspace” where artists and residents can create using different tools. Akre also originally proposed to construct additional housing on the expansion, which the Supervisors swiftly opposed.
All of the proposed uses of the development are deemed acceptable in the agreement, with the exception of residential housing, which comes with caveats. Under the agreement, Akre would be permitted to construct no more than six housing units on the property five years after the document is approved by both the town and county.
Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson, who represents the area where Akre’s lot is located, previously staked his support of a boundary change on the condition that no additional housing be built on the portion of property the town would gain. He said in an interview he doesn’t support the housing clause outlined in the agreement.
Also prohibited under the draft agreement are professional offices, flea markets and off-site directional signs. All lighting constructed would be required to face downward to protect the International Dark Skies designation of the Rappahannock County Park located just across the street.
The draft agreement reflects a culmination of the Supervisors’ efforts to secure concessions from the town in exchange for their support of the measure since they believe ceding zoning control of the property to Washington through the boundary change with nothing in return could be unpopular with voters. Some also worry it could potentially pave the way for unwanted additional development in the town.
While the Town Council broadly supports a boundary change to expand Rush River Commons, Washington remains reluctant to engage in the Supervisors’ negotiation efforts. Mayor Fred Catlin has reiterated numerous times his belief that Washington would derive little benefit from the boundary change, which he views as a boon to the entire community, while the county would gain between $15,000 and $20,000 annually in real estate tax revenue from Akre’s expanded development. “I am still befuddled by the main point, which is why the county is feeling this need to try to exact things from the town?” Catlin said in an interview.
“There just seems to be a process towards this negotiation, towards these contracts, rather than a few entities trying to interact with each other on a regular basis … trying to reach some kind of cordial accommodation,” he said. “It just seems like there is this adversarial, contractual arrangement.”
The document calls for a revenue sharing agreement between the town and county to equally split revenue generated through the town’s meals and lodging tax, one of the town’s most significant sources of income, on potential developments located on the portion of property that would be moved into town should a boundary change be enacted. Town officials in the past have resisted revenue sharing as part of a boundary change agreement.
Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith believes the county only receiving half the tax revenue is “not optimal,” since the portion of Akre’s property that currently sits outside the town would generate revenue exclusively for the county if the development were to be built without a boundary change. Absent a boundary change, however, it is unlikely the development would ever come to fruition since it requires access to the town’s wastewater system.
“I'm trying to do what I can to get a good deal for the county and also to accommodate the town,” Smith said. “But I do think that there are additional details that we should work into the document for the protection of the county.”
The town must also permit the Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, which is located outside the town, to hook up to the Washington's sewer system at the expense of the company. Catlin said the town is open to agreeing to the clause in the name of supporting the fire company. The town is legally permitted to allow one-time wastewater hook-ups to emergency services, according to the mayor.
As part of the deal, the town would additionally agree to not initiate or support an application seeking another boundary adjustment for 10 years, an idea seeded by Whitson months ago as a potential bargaining chip in negotiations. However, the clause does not prohibit immediate boundary changes for properties that require the town’s water or sewer because of a failing septic system, according to the document. Catlin declined to comment on the clause.
“I feel [a boundary change moratorium is] very important because, look, this is the largest, most significant development project that's happening in Rappahannock County, possibly ever,” Whitson said of Rush River Commons. “And we're basically talking about expanding the area for this project that would be within the town before we see anything — before we have any sense of what effect the first phase of the project is going to have on the central part of the county.”
“We'll go ahead and allow the property owner to bring this portion of his parcel into the town and place it under town control, but we also are going to step on the brakes a little bit for the near term to make sure that everyone in the county has a sense of where this project as a whole is headed,” he said.
The document also calls for the town to amend its zoning ordinance to no longer require the Architectural Review Board (ARB) to approve the exterior appearance and design of real estate owned by the county as it seeks to renovate the government complex that’s located in Washington on county-owned property. Catlin said he’s unsure if that request is “feasible” since the entity that oversees historic districts would need to also sign on.
Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier, also chair of the Buildings Committee that’s overseeing the county government complex renovation effort, said he would only support the agreement if that clause remained.
“This is really something I think is gonna change the character of the county … It's a big step in a different direction. I'm not really excited about it now,” Frazier said of the boundary change and Akre’s proposed development. “As written, this is closer to where I’d like us to be if we’re going to do it. And I’m pretty sure we’re going to do it.”
According to the document, the town would be required to approve any applications submitted by the county to reconfigure existing lots owned by the county in Washington. “The idea there is just to clean up any ambiguity regarding who owns what, and then also for the county to be able to make decisions on improvements to buildings that are not constrained by … town ARB-type oversight,” Whitson said.
The town would also agree to dismantle and relocate its historic memorial plaque and confederate monument at the county’s request to “provide ingress and egress to county property,” according to the document, as part of the county’s renovation effort.
“The town doesn’t have any need to move that memorial, so I don’t know why the town would want to move it,” Catlin said. “If the county wants to move it, I’m sure that, exclusive of this boundary line adjustment, the town would be happy to have a discussion with the county about something to help them in facilitating a new space for their courthouse.”
The county under the agreement would be required to maintain the building the library currently occupies for public use, which could include space for public meetings, town hall events, and storage of public documents (the library is located in the county just outside town). The county would also be prohibited from changing the exterior of the building, save for maintenance. The Board of Supervisors, however, would have the power to waive restrictions surrounding the library building by majority vote. Both entities are also not permitted to facelift the Washington Town Hall.
Under the agreement, both would cooperate with one another in effecting the boundary adjustment within a reasonable timeframe, and each would use “their best good faith efforts” to defend themselves in court should there be a third-party challenge to the maneuver.
Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney said in an interview that he supports the agreement as it stands. “But that does not preclude the town coming back with something different that I would also be on board with,” he said.
Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey on Monday declined to say whether she will support the document, noting she hasn’t taken a close enough look at it yet.