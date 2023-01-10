Washington Town Council January

Washington Town Council on Monday sought to strengthen the Architectural Review Board.

 Luke Christopher

Washington Town Council on Monday unanimously approved a resolution asking the Planning Commission to make a recommendation that ensures all property in the town’s historic district remain subject to review by the Architectural Review Board (ARB).

The request also seeks recommendation from the Planners to immediately assign temporary commercial zoning to property brought into the town through a boundary change to ensure it does not have residential use.

