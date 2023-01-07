Town Council Swearing In

Members of Washington Town Council, including Mayor Joe Whited, are ceremonially sworn in by Judge Joe Gale.

 By Luke Christopher

In a bid to boost the Town of Washington’s economy, newly sworn in Mayor Joe Whited on Saturday announced during an inaugural address to Town Council that he plans to pursue a two-year “holiday” on meals and lodging taxes for new and expanding businesses.

While he noted there remain many details that need finalizing, the proposal would relinquish all tax liability for any new restaurant or lodging facility during its first two years of operation.

Whited honors Catlin

Mayor Joe Whited honors former Mayor Fred Catlin in his inaugural address.
Swearing in crowd

The swearing in ceremony was attended by swaths of town and county residents, overflowing Town Hall.
Whited, Whitson and Donehey

Mayor Joe Whited (center) with Chair and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey and Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson. Whited says he hopes patch up the town's historically rocky relationship with the county.

