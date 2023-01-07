In a bid to boost the Town of Washington’s economy, newly sworn in Mayor Joe Whited on Saturday announced during an inaugural address to Town Council that he plans to pursue a two-year “holiday” on meals and lodging taxes for new and expanding businesses.
While he noted there remain many details that need finalizing, the proposal would relinquish all tax liability for any new restaurant or lodging facility during its first two years of operation.
“This is an action which will not only reward our current businesses, but I believe also encourage others who have long considered opening a business in town to move ahead with their plans,” Whited said.
Should existing inns or bed and breakfasts add new rooms, income on the units will not be taxed for the first two years of their existence, he said as part of the proposal. Business owners who make an investment in upgrading lodging rooms will also not be liable for any taxes on them for two years.
The move, among the first of Whited’s mayorship, is in line with his campaign promises to promote business in the shrinking town, while also embracing the tourism industry that currently upholds Washington’s economic backbone. Meals and lodging taxes make up a significant portion of the town’s tax revenue, which is supported disproportionately by the Three Michelin-starred Inn at Little Washington.
“We must make it clear Washington is, to borrow a phrase, open for business — that we are a town that welcomes not only businesses, but encourages them to start here or move here,” he said. Whited said he’s planning to hold a meeting in the coming months with the business community to facilitate dialogue about their concerns and needs.
To that end, the mayor also outlined plans to ensure that applications for the renovation or expansion of private or commercial properties that don’t require complex consideration are approved and within 90 days of submission. “We have a responsibility to all of you to provide a fast and efficient government services,” he said.
While Whited and other members of Town Council were formally sworn into office earlier this week, the ceremonial event held at Town Hall on Saturday created a public spectacle of their swearing in as part of Whited’s broader effort to promote events that bring the community together.
The event, catered by The Inn, was attended by swaths of town and county residents, overflowing Town Hall. Notable attendees included Chair and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey and Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson who made his first in-person appearance at a public government function since suffering a heart attack in July.
Whited also announced plans for the Town Council to open a “Town of Washington Trust” fund to accept donations from members of the community — financial or otherwise — to help beautify the town and rehabilitate Town Hall, another campaign priority of the mayor. Kicking off the initiative, former Mayor John Fox Sullivan donated 19th century American flag prints to be hung within the Town Council chambers.
Whited took the mantle of Mayor this week at a time where there’s great potential for change in the town. A plan by the county to overhaul Courthouse Row with a new courthouse on Gay Street is underway. Rush River Commons, the town’s first mixed-use development that officials hope could fuel a population resurgence through affordable housing, has begun construction. It’s also expected to bring with it a new business for the town in the form of a cafe.
Under Whited, talks have recently resumed on a potential expansion to the development after being stalled for months over disagreement with the county on how to get it done. Whited remains in support of Rush River Commons and the accompanying boundary change effort by the property owner to expand the planned development.
“Some have said we are entering a time of change for our town and for our community,” Whited said on Saturday. “Others have said it isn’t so much a time of change, but a renaissance. Well I have to say that I, friends, agree with the ladder.”
He continued, “I believe this is a period not of change, but of renewal for our community — a period in which we will see the population of our town grow for the first time in many years; a time we will see our long established businesses continue to thrive; and hopefully, with the encouragement of this council, a time in which we will see the opening of shops, restaurants and a renewed vibrancy in our community.”