The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors approved in a split vote amending a zoning ordinance to allow people to operate golf driving ranges as a use provided by a special exception in the agriculture zoning district.
The body held a public hearing before the 3-2 vote during their monthly meeting on Monday. No members of the public spoke during the hearing.
Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey, Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney and Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson voted to approve the amendment, while Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith and Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier opposed it.
The Planning Commission voted 5-1 in April to recommend that the Board of Supervisors adopt the amendment. Whitson, chair of the Planning Commission, argued that driving ranges don’t require any additional infrastructure, so it would not disturb the land.
“In my view, this is about as minimalist as one can be on an agricultural property,” Whitson said. “And I think the ultimate intent here is that the use [of the property] easily could revert back to a traditional agricultural use with little or no effort, because there's no infrastructure allowed in a driving range of this form.”
In 2018, the Board of Supervisors directed the Planning Commission to review the current zoning ordinance to consider regulations for golf driving ranges after a request from a property owner, according toCounty Administrator Garrey Curry. He said the action item remained on the Planning Commission's to-do list for a long time, and this year he put forward a suggested draft to the body that the Planning Commission reviewed and modified.
Under the new ordinance, containment netting or other barriers are prohibited, as well as fixed or portable lighting and any structure that exceeds 10 feet in height above the ground surface or exceeds 1,200-square feet in area.
The minimum lot size requirement for a golf driving range is 25 acres and only 35 people will be allowed to use the range at a time. The sale of food, commercial entertainment and amplified sound is prohibited.
Curry said that by allowing large parcel owners to monetize their open space, it could help them pay their taxes while the land isn’t being used for agricultural purposes.
“[Land owners will have] to make a decision if they're going to make more money at the end of the day by allowing golf balls to be hit than baling hay,” Curry said. “But those are big level decisions that the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors needs to think about from the planning perspective of … Does it help overall? Or does it hurt overall, to keep those large parcels together? That's not an easy answer.”
Smith and Frazier argued that it shouldn’t be permitted under the ordinance, citing a larger discussion among the body about agriculturally zoned land being used for recreation.
Smith referenced the county’s comprehensive plan, saying that “Principle one is to encourage agricultural operations and ensure the preservation of the productivity, availability and use of agricultural lands for continued production of agricultural products.” She argued that the new ordinance would impede on this part of the comprehensive plan.
Smith also said adding golf driving ranges as a special use could create additional public safety and traffic concerns. Frazier said that he doesn’t see an overwhelming community or public interest in adding the new ordinance.
“I think [the Planning Commission has] done a good job, but I'm just not convinced it's the right fit for the county,” Smith said. “If you look at the way the farmland has been decreasing over the years … I'm just not sure that creating an additional use is a smart idea when we already have such losses.”
If a property owner wanted to operate a limited golf driving range, they would have to apply for a special use permit and have it reviewed and approved by the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors.