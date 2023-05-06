reeves1.jpg

Bryce Reeves

Three-term incumbent Sen. Bryce Reeves (R-Spotsylvania) was named the General Election Republican nominee for Virginia’s 28th Senate District on Saturday after handily defeating challenger Mike Allers in a firehouse primary.

Reeves, who represents Virginia’s 17th Senate District and is seeking a fourth term in the newly redrawn 28th District, won with 76% of the vote. Allers, an elementary school teacher in Orange County, trailed with just 23%. 

