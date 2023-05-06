Three-term incumbent Sen. Bryce Reeves (R-Spotsylvania) was named the General Election Republican nominee for Virginia’s 28th Senate District on Saturday after handily defeating challenger Mike Allers in a firehouse primary.
Reeves, who represents Virginia’s 17th Senate District and is seeking a fourth term in the newly redrawn 28th District, won with 76% of the vote. Allers, an elementary school teacher in Orange County, trailed with just 23%.
"I am deeply grateful and honored to announce that we have emerged victorious in the election!" Reeves said in a Facebook post. "Thanks to your unwavering support and dedication, we have secured a mandate for conservative values and policies in our beautiful district."
He continued, "I want to thank my campaign team, and every single person who cast their vote for me. Together, we will continue to fight for limited government, lower taxes, safer communities, and a stronger economy. Let's roll up our sleeves and get to work. Let’s win this in November! Virginia Senate Majority, here we come!"
The newly redrawn 28th District, includes Rappahannock, Culpeper, Greene, Orange, Madison and parts of Fauquier and Spotsylvania Counties. Virginia senators serve a four-year term.
Allers in a Facebook post acknowledged his loss, saying he “came up short.”
“But we laid it all on the field,” he said. “We took on the establishment and the swamp of Richmond, and we fought hard … Just because we missed the mark, doesn’t mean I will stop fighting for our kids, parental rights, and keeping China out of Virginia.”
Turning out on Saturday to cast ballots across the region were 3,351 voters, according to Rappahannock County Republican Committee Chair Terry Dixon.
“We support Bryce Reeves in his re-election campaign for November,” Dixon said. “And we congratulate the winner and we thank Mike Allers for a well-run campaign and wish him the best.” Prince William County Republican Committee Chair Denny Daugherty, Culpeper County Republican Committee Chair Lorraine Carter, and Fauquier County Republican Committee Chair Greg Schumacher did not immediately return requests for comment on the results.
Reeves vastly outraised Allers, raking in $644,243 to Allers’ $45,921, according to the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP). Reeves was elected to represent the Virginia 17th Senate District after he defeated incumbent Edward “Edd” Houck (D-Spotsylvania) by 226 votes in the 2011 November general election. Since then, the district has remained a Republican stronghold.
VPAP rates the redrawn 28th District as “strong Republican.”
Earlier this year, Reeves sponsored legislation increasing parental rights in public schools.
Reeves, who serves on several committees, including General Laws and Technology, Local Government, Senate Privileges and Elections, and Rehabilitation and Social Services, said he plans to run on his record of bipartisanship and leadership. He works as a State Farm Agent for his day job.
So far, no Democratic challengers have announced their candidacy in the 28th District. Two Independents, Tawana Campbell and Elizabeth Melson, are mounting General Election campaigns, according to VPAP.
