BZA Chair Ron Makela has claimed the Supervisors proposals to roll back zoning board powers amount to “personal” attacks.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

A long simmering conflict between the The Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals and county administration has boiled over in recent weeks, and the BZA is potentially facing significant restructuring by the Board of Supervisors.

The proposed overhauls to the BZA followed what officials allege to be Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) violations by zoning board leadership and a February vote to override a decision from the county zoning administrator that some in county government argued was illegal.

