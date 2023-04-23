A long simmering conflict between the The Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals and county administration has boiled over in recent weeks, and the BZA is potentially facing significant restructuring by the Board of Supervisors.
The proposed overhauls to the BZA followed what officials allege to be Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) violations by zoning board leadership and a February vote to override a decision from the county zoning administrator that some in county government argued was illegal.
Both have led the Board of Supervisors to demand the members of the zoning board seek remedial training, and they accelerated a pre-existing movement to strip the body of certain powers.
The Board of Supervisors will hold a joint public hearing with the Planning Commission on May 1 to consider expanding the BZA’s membership from five to seven members and revoking the body of its legislative power to review special use permit applications.
BZA Chair Ron Makela has claimed the proposals amount to “personal” attacks against zoning board membership. Email exchanges between BZA members and county administration obtained by the Rappahannock News reveal a tense relationship, but county officials emphasized in interviews that they had been considering the proposed changes well in advance of the recent episodes.
A strained relationship
County officials have been considering some of the proposed changes since The Berkley Group, a private consulting firm hired by the county to simplify the zoning ordinance, made a recommendation to do so in early 2022. But a February BZA decision to allow a Sperryville dog trainer to operate on agriculturally-zoned land without a special use permit motivated the Supervisors to push for these reforms more expeditiously, escalating already heightened tensions between BZA members and county officials.
BZA members voted nearly unanimously to overturn a decision made by Zoning Administrator Michelle Somers to require Charlotte Wagner, owner of K9ology, to apply for a permit to continue training dogs on a parcel of land that borders her business. Makela made a motion on what he said was the basis of precedent, citing two other dog training facilities in the county that operate on agricultural land without a permit.
That decision prompted the Supervisors to send Makela an admonishing letter demanding that BZA members undergo remedial training. A BZA meeting was scheduled for April 26 to hold the county-mandated training session, but was canceled soon after it was placed on the calendar.
“The Chair of the BZA has informed me that he did not authorize this meeting notice,” County Administrator Garrey Curry said. “As such, the meeting has been removed from BoardDocs. If a BZA training meeting does occur, notice will be provided in the future.”
BZA member Sharon Pierce, who did not attend the February meeting, has said in interviews and in public that she “strenuously objects” to the dog trainer decision, believing “it was fatally flawed.” Makela continues to stand by his decision and said the body’s private attorney approved his motion before the February meeting.
Conflict between BZA members and county officials neither starts — nor ends — with Wagner’s struggle to operate a business without county interference.
The BZA has also faced a flurry of allegations from the county that the body committed FOIA violations. Makela argued those potential violations are attributable to the fact that county administration assists other public bodies more attentively than it does the BZA.
Makela also sent Curry a public records request last week for all written communication, including personal emails and text messages, between county staff, Supervisors, and Planning Commission members about actions taken by the BZA from January 2020 to the present. Makela said county officials have not been specific enough in their reasoning for pushing reforms on the BZA, and he hopes to better understand their concerns through his FOIA request.
But some officials have made clear their argument that this BZA lacks both the experience and knowledge necessary to do the job properly and within the confines of the law.
“There is a very apparent lack of basic understanding by a majority of the BZA members as to the statutory authority and requirements of the board,” Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier said. “Watching the March meeting proves this observation.” At that meeting, members discussed the contents of the Supervisors’ admonishing letter, along with the blowback to their February decision.
County officials assist the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors with clerical duties, such as recording meeting minutes and advertising public hearings, but do not offer the same level of assistance to the BZA. Member Bill Tieckelmann is currently the BZA secretary, while the other bodies have a secretary who is not also a member of the body. BZA members argue that having to double up on duties has strained the body’s resources.
At a March meeting, Makela said he’d be put in “BZA jail” for not completing duties related to public hearings if the body continues to struggle to complete tasks. Curry wrote in another email to county officials that he takes “this unwillingness of the BZA” to prepare necessary notices “to mean that the body desires county staff to perform this task.”
The BZA has a legal responsibility to make sure public hearings are advertised in the newspaper in accordance with Virginia’s public meetings law. That responsibility has since been taken over by county administration.
In several other email chains obtained by the Rappahannock News between county officials and BZA members, officials attempted to outline specific concerns, such as a mistake by Makela in failing to make recent meeting minutes available for public review before they were approved. But officials are met with resistance from Makela and Tieckelmann, who insist on receiving more help from the county.
“In general, support is available upon request and rather than receiving requests for support, you have criticized and questioned staff's work and ability to provide support,” Curry wrote in an email to Makela and other officials.
Keeping politics out of zoning – or not?
Each county in Virginia has a Board of Zoning Appeals, which is a quasi-judicial, court-appointed body that reviews appeals on decisions made by a zoning administrator, requests for variances, and in some localities, special use permit applications.
But Rappahannock County is one of few localities where the BZA holds legislative power. The Rappahannock BZA oversees all special use permits that allow landowners to conduct business on land that would otherwise be prohibited, completely bypassing input from the Supervisors.
The Supervisors voted unanimously on April 3 to consider reallocating the BZA’s power to review special use permit applications to the Supervisors, agreeing that any legislative decision should be tied to an elected official.
The BZA currently oversees all applications for special use permits and appeals on rulings made by the zoning administrator, but the Board of Supervisors want to redistribute those powers to themselves, making the BZA solely an appeals and variances body. The Berkley Group consultant recommended last year that the county take this action.
If the Board of Supervisors decides to solidify the proposal, then all special use permits will be reclassified as special exception permits, which the Supervisors currently oversee. Officials have called the difference between the two applications “arbitrary,” but special exception permits are supposed to have broader, county-wide implications.
For instance, if a resident subunits a special use permit application under the current process, Supervisors are unable to provide input on the measure unless they attend a BZA public hearing and speak as a citizen, which Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson said he has done in the past.
“Are we so big and complex as a county of 7,300 people that we need to send citizens running around from body to body, and then in some cases, leave them without their own local representative weighing in on their application?” Whitson said. “I don't think it’s correct.”
The vast majority of special use permit applications are for tourist homes, where property owners can apply to transform a dwelling into a short-term rental, given they meet the criteria listed in the zoning ordinance. A tourist home application will be reviewed by the Planning Commission, which will make a recommendation to the BZA to give the final stamp of approval if the applicant meets standards.
“In our small county, where the majority of [special use permits] that they’re doing is literally turning houses on [agricultural] land into commercial uses, that legislatively starts to look to me like spot zoning, and that is terrible,” said Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney. “And it needs to be dragged back over so that [the Supervisors] can make these bigger decisions.”
The Supervisors have not recently taken any official actions to limit the number of tourist homes in the county, but have spoken often about how short-term rentals are negatively affecting affordable housing in residential areas.
BZA leadership conceded that it may be preferable under some circumstances for elected officials to review permits, but that it may come along with other consequences.
“They've got the power to interpret an ordinance better,” BZA Chair Ron Makela said. “The BZA really isn't allowed to do that. So from that aspect, it makes good sense. But the other aspect is that it makes it harder on the applicants at times, and sadly, it can become political.”
Local attorney David Konick, who served on the BZA from 2014 until 2020 and previously served as the zoning administrator, agreed.
“The goal is to keep politics out of the equation or at least minimize it, so the decisions
are based on applying what the Zoning Ordinance says to the facts and circumstances of
each case,” Konick said. “If the Supervisors take over permitting of all uses not allowed by right, it will guarantee that almost every decision will be purely political, not to mention adding a tremendous additional burden on the Supervisors whose time and energy is better spent on other issues, like the reducing budget.”
Makela is also concerned with the amount of time it takes to review special use permit applications, which he argued could prove burdensome within the confines of the Supervisors’ monthly meeting schedule. The BZA, he argued, has more time to diligently review special use permit applications than the Supervisors during their already lengthy meetings.
The Board of Supervisors convene at 2 p.m. on the first Monday of the month, break for dinner around 5 p.m., then reconvene at 7 p.m. to begin public hearings. Curry said the 7 p.m. sessions have recently been light on workload, and have sometimes been canceled due to a lack of business.
“I’m confident we all know that our votes should not be for political reasons,” said Chair and Wakefield Supervisor Debbie Donehey. “We are aware of the increased workload and it was taken into account before our vote; this is just too important.”
The Rappahannock BZA began reviewing special use permit applications in 1985 after a recommendation from the Planning Commission, which was based on input from Fauquier County officials who were implementing the same procedure. Fauquier County officials adopted an ordinance to reverse this decision last year, stripping their BZA of legislative powers.
“The Board made the change because it felt that it was more appropriate for land use decisions to be made by those officials elected by the citizens of the county whereas the Board of Zoning Appeals is judicially appointed,” Fauquier County Administrator Paul McCulla said in a statement.
Increasing headcount and wages?
The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on April 3 to also consider expanding the number of BZA members from five to seven after some zoning board members expressed concerns about being unable to complete their workload in the absence of additional county support.
Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith, who suggested that the Supervisors consider this option, said there will be no new appointments to the BZA until the end of 2024, but noted that the BZA needs immediate assistance.
The only qualification to serve on a BZA is that the member must be a resident of the locality. Residents and officials can write letters of recommendation to a judge, but it is not guaranteed that a judge will take recommendations into consideration.
Some judges will interview potential members, but the process is not always consistent, according to county officials. Current members of the Rappahannock County Supervisors have written letters of recommendation for people who have not been appointed.
Tickelmann said at the body’s March meeting that he wants a pay increase from his current rate of $35 per meeting to compensate for him doing clerical work as the appointed BZA secretary, saying he has difficulty completing all of his duties. The BZA explored potentially recruiting somebody who is not on the body to take on the role of secretary, which includes recording meeting minutes, advertising upcoming public hearings and reviewing newspaper articles for accuracy.
The BZA appointed member Andrew Kohler as its FOIA officer, but Kohler has not yet had time to complete the necessary FOIA training to help guide the body, leading to a flurry of recent FOIA concerns. Makela said Kohler recently had a baby, making it difficult for him to plan training.
Smith said that expanding the BZA membership would give the Supervisors the opportunity to make recommendations to a judge as to who should be appointed, which could potentially make way for someone with more zoning experience than the current members.
Whitson voted against the proposal to expand the membership, saying that if the Supervisors follow through with revoking legislative powers, then the BZA’s workload will significantly decrease and lessen the need for additional members.
“Expansion of the BZA is no guarantee of resolving the perceived problems, either,” Konick said. “It just adds more people to the mix and may have just the opposite of the intended effect by making it more difficult to reach a consensus on any decision. And there is no guarantee that the ones who make the appointments will make any better appointments in the future than they have in the pasture.”
Carney said that he voted in favor of exploring the option, but declined to take a position on the matter.