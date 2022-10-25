Joe Whited, a Navy veteran and the Town of Washington’s Vice Mayor, is expected to be elected the next mayor of Rappahannock County’s seat at a time the town potentially sits on the cusp of lasting change.
Whited, 43, a former Republican candidate for U.S. House of Representatives who serves as chief of staff of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, is running uncontested to lead the town after Mayor Fred Catlin announced he won’t seek a second term.
Formerly a Town Council member, Catlin still plans to seek election to Town Council once more, effectively swapping places with Whited. Catlin endorsed Whited, a one-term Town Council member who became vice mayor in July to replace Mary Ann Kuhn who resigned from office after moving out of town. “Joe Whited would be a wonderful mayor,” Catlin said at the time. “He brings a care and a high level of knowledge.”
Catlin was elected in 2018 after former Mayor John Fox Sullivan announced his intent to retire and no other viable candidates emerged in the town, which has a population of about 100 residents. “I have no political aspirations,” Catlin said at the time he announced his intent to not seek re-election. “I just did it because I have a strong belief in giving back to the community and there was a need for somebody to step up, so I did.” The mayor noted that he likely would have sought a second term if another candidate hadn’t emerged.
Whited expressed interest to Catlin that he was interested in becoming mayor, giving way for Catlin to step down. “We talked about it and I just felt like, you know, I just leaned into it,” Whited said. “I love everything about being on the council and the potential of being the mayor, so I thought, why the heck not?”
Whited is also likley to become what he and others believe will be first openly gay mayor of the town, at least in its modern history. “I don’t think of it as much of a distinction anymore, but folks can view it that way if they like,” he said.
Whited is expected to take the mantle at a time where there’s great potential for change in the town. A plan by the county to overhaul courthouse row with a new courthouse on Gay Street is underway.
Rush River Commons, the town’s first mixed-use development that officials hope could fuel a population resurgence through affordable housing, is expected to soon begin construction. It’s also expected to bring with it a new business for the town in the form of a cafe.
A potential expansion to the development is also in talks, but it remains unclear whether it will actually come to fruition with the town and county at odds over its details. Whited remains in support of Rush River Commons and the accompanying boundary change effort by the property owner to expand the planned development.
Much like the outgoing mayor, he expressed frustration with the county’s attempts to gain concessions from the town in return for their support of the boundary change. “'I’m not sure why this has turned into such a transactional back and forth, particularly given how historically the town and the county have handled this sort of thing,” Whited said in the past.
These initiatives have the potential to dramatically overhaul the look and feel of town. Whited and other officials hope that they could all help inject more life into a town that some say has grown to feel barren beside the bustling three-Michelin starred hotel and restaurant The Inn at Little Washington.
Whited said he hopes to inspire some property owners of underused lots in town to either make use of them or potentially sell to a prospective buyer who might employ them. Those conversations with property owners are underway, albeit moving at a glacial pace, he said.
Whited was born and raised on a farm in rural Rome County, West Virginia. He joined the Navy soon after graduating high school where he served for about a decade before bouncing between federal agencies adjacent to the military. Among those jobs was briefing the U.S. House of Representatives Armed Services Committee on military intelligence.
That experience led him to dip his foot into politics for the first time in the form of a 2016 campaign for what was Virginia's 5th Congressional District. Whited said running for Congress was a natural extension of him working as a public servant. He lost in the Republican primary to Tom Garrett who went on to win the general election.
Following that campaign, Whited joined the Town Council after being approached by Sullivan to fill a vacancy. “The old line in politics, it’s about most of the governing that anybody cares about happens at this level or at the county level,” he said. “And I just thought … It's a community that I love that I wanted to be able to contribute to.”
While working at the Pentagon, Whited had friends with second homes out in Fauquier and Rappahannock counties that he would occasionally come visit on weekends. Those trips became more frequent and he rediscovered his childhood love for horse riding and took up fox hunting with the Old Dominion Hounds of Flint Hill.
“I started doing that and said, ‘heck, you know, what am I doing?’ Why not just do this the other way around — commute into the city rather than commuting out here to do the stuff I want to do,” he said.
Today he works mostly remotely from Rappahannock but commutes into Arlington a few days each week to his agency’s headquarters. Whited is busy between helping to lead a federal office and commuting into the city, but the flexibility the role affords allows him to take the time needed to govern the small town, he said. And those responsibilities are guaranteed to increase as he graduates into the largest leadership position in Little Washington.
“One of the upshots of being the third most senior person in my agency is, unless the boss needs something, I’ve got some flexibility to step out and deal with things, so it allows me to sort of strike that balance,” he said.
Whited said he hopes as mayor to continue working to stabilize the town’s finances through a recapitalization of the water and sewer systems to grow its rainy day fund — pet projects he undertook as a member of Town Council. He indicated a desire to restore Town Hall’s interior and exterior to preserve the historic building and find ways to bring the community closer together.
Whited also plans to “embrace the fact that tourism is our industry” in the town that is home to several bed and breakfasts, art galleries and the The Inn. But with that comes the delicate balancing act of managing the interests of the rapidly expanding Inn alongside the town, which some critics have derided as a company town, and its small business community.
Whited said the key to managing that relationship will be to maintain an open line of communication with the Inn, rather than allowing problems to fester and play out in spectacles at public meetings or in the newspaper, as has happened in the past.
“The town is a real community that happens to host an inn, not the other way around,” he said.