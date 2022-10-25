Joe-Whited-80.jpg

Joe Whited is expected to become the Town of Washington's during a time of great change.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

Joe Whited, a Navy veteran and the Town of Washington’s Vice Mayor, is expected to be elected the next mayor of Rappahannock County’s seat at a time the town potentially sits on the cusp of lasting change.

Whited, 43, a former Republican candidate for U.S. House of Representatives who serves as chief of staff of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, is running uncontested to lead the town after Mayor Fred Catlin announced he won’t seek a second term.

