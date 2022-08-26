Julie Coonce resigned her seat on the Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals with more than three years left in her term after moving outside the county.
BZA Chair Ron Makela announced her decision at the start of the body’s Wednesday meeting that Coonce didn’t attend. He didn’t elaborate at the time but Coonce explained in an email to the Rappahannock News the next day that her resignation was necessitated by her relocating outside the county. Makela said in a phone interview that Coonce took a job in Warrenton and living closer “may have been more convenient.” Members of the board must live in the county.
“Unfortunately I resigned because I moved out of the county,” Coonce said in an email. “I enjoyed the time spent on the board ... I tried to make a positive impact and vote according to the code instead of making politically charged or personality based decisions. My only regret is that I was unable to fulfill my term.”
Coonce was appointed by the Rappahannock County Circuit Court to the BZA in October 2020, taking a seat formerly held by Chris Bird.
The court has posted a legal ad soliciting applications to fill Coonce’s seat to the term’s end on Oct. 5, 2025. Applicants who live in Rappahannock County should mail or deliver a resume to the circuit court clerk at 238 Gay St., Washington, Virginia, 22747 by Sept. 23.
The bulk of the two-hour long BZA meeting on Aug. 24 consisted of a review of the board’s rules of procedures, a “housekeeping” matter to make sure the way the board conducts business is in keeping with the state code and local ordinances, Makela explained. The current rules of procedures were revised and adopted in May 2019.
Toward the end of the meeting, Steph Ridder, the BZA’s representative to the Rappahannock County Planning Commission, briefed the board on an ongoing study by the Berkley Group, a consultant hired by the county board of supervisors to review the county’s zoning ordinance.
Berkley has suggested that the Board of Supervisors remove the BZA’s ability to review special use permit applications and grant the authority to themselves. Some special uses would be byright and subject to review by the county zoning administrator. The BZA would serve as an appeals body and handle variances. No decision has been made by the Supervisors yet, but members have indicated they favor making the change.
Makela said he believes the current way of operating has worked.
“We tend to do our homework. We look at the applications and visit the sites,” he said. Public hearings sometimes run two hours. “The Board of Supervisors already has a lot on their plate,” Makela said.
