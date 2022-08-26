BZA-22-story.jpg

Julie Gibson Coonce

Julie Coonce resigned her seat on the Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals with more than three years left in her term after moving outside the county.

BZA Chair Ron Makela announced her decision at the start of the body’s Wednesday meeting that Coonce didn’t attend. He didn’t elaborate at the time but Coonce explained in an email to the Rappahannock News the next day that her resignation was necessitated by her relocating outside the county. Makela said in a phone interview that Coonce took a job in Warrenton and living closer “may have been more convenient.” Members of the board must live in the county. 

