The Board of Supervisors met yesterday for a regular meeting in the Rappahannock County Courthouse. Here’s what you need to know:
Rapp Kids Coalition
The same organization that brought you three youth summer camps amid a global pandemic made a compelling plea to the Board of Supervisors yesterday to provide funding for enrichment programs and day care support for working families whose children are only in school two days a week.
Community organizers Betsy Dietel, Gary Aichele, Lynnie Genho, Ruth Welch and Eve Brooks spoke during the public comment period. “I don’t think any of us in this room could anticipate the extent of the crisis that has befallen us,” Aichele said.
“It’s not a hurricane, because it’s not gone. It’s not a drought, because it’s not over. … What can we do as Rappahannock County together to help as many families and as many kids get through this with as little loss and long term damage as possible? We can’t do it just as a private community … My appeal to you is to join us and help us meet this unprecedented need in our county to support especially our working families.”
Board approves ‘Wellness Wednesday’
Several weeks ago the county received a second injection of funding from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in the amount of $643,000 to cover costs related to the pandemic.
“I’m not a fan of kicking the can down the road,” said Ron Frazier, Jackson district supervisor. “But maybe this is one instance where we should.”
The Board did, however, pass a unanimous resolution to allocate $56,750 to fund RCPS’s proposed “Wonderful Wellness Wednesday” program. The money will be used to cover supplies, the cost of the 4-H Center near Front Royal, and internships for teens.
The Board agreed to schedule a special session for the remaining CARES Act funding on Sept. 18.
Planning Commission passes baton
Planning Commission Chair David Konick presented the Comprehensive Plan to the Board yesterday for supervisors to review.
The Board of Supervisors will add the Comprehensive Plan to a future agenda and hold a public hearing for citizens to share their comments and concerns with the Board.
Broadband Committee presents report
Margaret Bond delivered an update yesterday and flagged potential incongruities between “the way the comprehensive plan is worded” and the goals of the broadband committee. “We’ve been looking at the comprehensive plan chapters five, six, and seven to see if we can harmonize some of the priorities set for maintaining the viewsheds and the priority set for developing broadband infrastructure which involves putting towers on high places,” Bond said.
Washington Post Office update
Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson announced at yesterday’s meeting that the USPS has given its formal final approval for the building of the Washington Post Office.
“I should add that Mr. Curry has worked diligently to make sure there are no further county permitting obstacles in place,” Whitson said. “I know it’s been frustrating for people in Sperryville who have taken the brunt of the increased traffic and for my constituents in the Hampton district who have to drive to Sperryville. Hopefully we’re close to the end of this process.”
They are awaiting one final VDOT permit, which they anticipate they will receive in the next week.