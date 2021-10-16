Businesses of Rappahannock and the Rappahannock News will co-host the 2021 Rappahannock County Candidate Forum this afternoon (Saturday, Oct. 16).
Where: The auditorium of the Rappahannock County High School.
When: The forum will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; doors open at 5:30 p.m.
What: The event will be an orderly, objective exploration of the issues that face the county. Our intent is to foster good communication and to ensure voters clearly understand each candidate's position on the issues.
The format will be similar to that of past forums: Candidates will be asked to deliver an opening statement, followed by questions from the moderator, audience questions and a closing statement.
If you go: Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend.
As the event is in a school, the Rappahannock County Public Schools' COVID-19 guidelines apply. Specifically, masks are required for all attendees and participants. Please respect these rules.
What if I can't attend in-person?: The event will be live-streamed here on rappnews.com and will be free for all to view. You can also watch on our Youtube page. If you can't watch live, view on-demand at rappnews.com/video.
