After an absence of about a year and four months, there is once again a blue U.S. Postal Service mailbox in the town of Washington. The box is at 353 Main Street, in front of the Wine Loves Chocolate shop.
Hampton District Supervisor Keir Whitson helped bring the box back to town. “Thank you to the US Postal Service and Washington postmistress Tina Brooks for the quick response and installation of the mail receptacle. Supervisor Christine Smith and I will continue to work together with our board colleagues in the weeks ahead to compel the USPS to go one step further and place a temporary mail facility close to the town of Washington. Our winter weather, the ongoing pandemic, and the increasing pressure on the Sperryville post office make this next step not a ‘maybe’ but a ‘must’,” Whitson wrote to the Rappahannock News.
Whitson also thanked Town Council member Jean Goodine, who offered her property to play home to the box.