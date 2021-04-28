‘Everything we do has the potential of changing the trajectory of someone’s life’
After serving ten years as director of Spotsylvania’s Department of Social Services (DSS), Gail Crooks is taking on a new challenge in Rappahannock County. Now the director of Rappahannock’s DSS, Crooks says her first priority is to really understand the unique strengths and challenges of the county.
“Ten years in social services is a drop,” she said. “It’s a drop. So my job is really to listen and not just tell people, ‘Here’s what’s going to work. A, B, C, D.’ … I need to learn what makes Rappahannock Rappahannock.”
Crooks is filling a position that was left vacant in December when former director Jennifer Parker announced she would be moving closer to home to take another directorship in Clarke County.
Originally from Northern Virginia, Crooks lives with her husband in Spotsylvania County. She said she doesn’t mind the hour-long commute — in the morning, the drive gives her time to get ready for the day and in the evenings it gives her time to decompress.
“One of the things about DSS work is that it can be really stressful. You’re working in people’s lives when they’re not in a good place. And even though you’re helping them, they’re not in a good place and you can identify with that, you can empathize with that,” Crooks said.
Before she became the director of social services in Spotsylvania, Crooks worked in county administration. “I did organizational development, I did troubleshooting in different departments of the county, to help identify issues and to help departments address those issues, that was my role,” she explained.
While Crooks was working on an assignment to help Spotsylvania DSS address its logistical issues, a change in leadership prompted the county to put her in charge of the department as acting director for a short period of time. “The goal was I would help identify what skill set the county would be looking for in an incoming director,” Crooks said.
But that 90-day assignment turned into a nine-month assignment, and by that time Crooks was feeling good about what her team was able to accomplish. “We were doing really good things, we were addressing some long standing issues that were translating into better outcomes, and we could already see some of the better outcomes,” she said.
Then, Crooks’ nine-month stint as acting director became a 10-year career as the official director.
Asked what she likes about working in social services, Crooks said she enjoys being able to observe the positive impact of her efforts. “Being able to see the work you’re doing translate into good in someone’s life — you get a taste for that and it’s hard to walk away,” she said.
“Not everything we do is always a powerful change, sometimes it’s a very subtle change. Everything we do has the potential of changing the trajectory of someone’s life … your intervention in that family, your contact, has the power to change the trajectory, it’s going to change the trajectory one way or another, so let’s make sure it’s in the positive direction.
“Another thing I strongly believe … is that a good local agency makes for a better social system. There are lots of things you learn at the local level about what works and what doesn’t work that can then be brought up and made policy,” Crooks said.
In her new role, Crooks hopes not only to administer programs, but also to make sure Rappahannock’s DSS provides the kinds of services the county’s citizens truly need. She said she hopes to address fundamental questions, like “what can the agency do to address the challenges in the community? Is there a transportation challenge? Is there an availability challenge? Is there accessibility? Those are two different things.”
Crooks continued: “So it’s getting in there … and saying, where are the service gaps and needs gaps that Rappahannock, that our citizens experience here. Particularly our vulnerable, elderly, those who don’t have a voice. How do we make sure their voices are heard.”
