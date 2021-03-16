‘I’ll make my own decisions based on my own homework’
Cliff Miller IV, owner and operator of the popular Headmaster’s Pub in Sperryville — as well as the Schoolhouse Nine Golf Course and Inn at Mount Vernon Farm — told the News this week that he is entering the race to become a member of the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors. Miller will contend with first-term Supervisor Christine Smith in the Piedmont District.
“I’ve been here a long time and this community has given me a lot. It’s a good time to give something back,” Miller said on Tuesday.
The business owner said he doesn’t have an agenda going in. “Especially in Rappahannock County, things need to be looked at on an individual basis. The devil’s in the details. I’m very moderate, I’m not pro-development, I’m not completely anti-development but I really appreciate the rural nature of this county and will work hard to preserve that,” he said.
“I really appreciate that we don’t have a McDonald’s or a Walmart and I’ll fight hard to keep them out. I appreciate that we don’t have a stoplight in the county. I think that’s something to brag about,” he added.
“The more I’ve thought about it, there’s some necessary work to maintain that rural feel. … There are more and more generations inheriting land and open space here that don’t want the tax burden, and I have spent most of my time here trying to figure out how to preserve a large parcel of land and not make it a burden for my heirs. So if our county government can work with people who are desperately trying to preserve open space, I think that could be a pretty valuable thing. It just needs to be done real carefully.”
In 2010, Miller opened a bed and breakfast at Mount Vernon Farm in Sperryville. In 2013, he opened the Headmaster’s Pub at the Old Schoolhouse, and in 2014 they built an adjacent golf course. A graduate of the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, Miller said that running businesses in the county has involved taking a leadership role.
“I’m pretty firmly entrenched in what happens in the county from a business perspective, but this would be my first political stint,” he said.
Asked what his priorities as supervisor would be, Miller said: “I will be primarily learning year one. I have zero experience as a politician.” Second on his list? Speaking with as many of his neighbors and constituents as possible.
Asked why he believes the citizens of the Piedmont District should vote for him over Ms. Smith, who will be running for a second term in November, Miller said: “I’ll make my own decisions based on my own homework … I will tell you when I make a decision it will be because I firmly believe it’s the right decision.”
Miller is in the process of gathering signatures for his petition and has yet to officially certify his candidacy. This year the election falls on Nov. 2.
