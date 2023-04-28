Missy McCool, a stay-at-home mom who serves on a number of local bodies and organizations, announced on Monday that she’s planning to mount a campaign to win the open Hampton District School Board seat.
McCool, a Harris Hollow resident and a mother of two children in Rappahannock County Public Schools, is vice chair of the Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority that oversees the Rappahannock County Park. She is also currently vice president of the Rappahannock County Public Schools Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) and is an active member of the RAAC Theatre Committee.
She hopes to take the place of two-term incumbent Hampton District School Board member Lucy “Pud” Mayer, who recently announced they’re not seeking reelection, leaving the seat up for grabs. Mayer, a former Rappahannock County Elementary School math teacher, cited “old age” as reason for not running again.
“I have seen many of the challenges that our rural community faces within the public school system and look forward to bringing my experience and energy to the School Board team, rolling up my sleeves, and helping them continue with the progress they have made for our students,” McCool said in a statement. “Public education runs in my family. Both my parents and grandparents were career educators here in Virginia where they served as teachers, sports team coaches and school administrators.”
She’s in the process of collecting the requisite signatures, due by late June, to secure a place on the ballot for the November general election.
In an interview, McCool listed balancing the school budget and lobbying the state to adjust the Local Composite Index (LCI), the complex formula used to determine how much money the state provides each public school district. Critics of the formula argue it disproportionately leads to less state money going to small rural areas like Rappahannock that are rich in land value.
Other priorities McCool cited include addressing the dwindling population of students, which could pose problems for the schools should the trend continue, and pushing for more transparency with parents on school happenings.
“It’s really important to me to have people on the school board who are willing to really get in there and get the work done, that they believe in a quality public education, they’re bringing the right influence to the table as leaders, as parents, for the community, and that they’re prepared to be a liaison between the community,” she said in an interview.
McCool resides in Harris Hollow with her husband, Bruce, her son, Henry, age 14, and her daughter Fiona, age 13. Born and raised in Fairfax County, McCool grew up in Clifton next door to her grandparents with aunts, uncles and cousins on adjacent properties, according to a news release from the candidate. She is a fourth generation native Virginian and a third generation “Hokie,” earning a bachelor’s degree in science from Virginia Tech.
She moved to Rappahannock County in 2003 where she lives on a hobby farm with horses, dogs and a cat.
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...