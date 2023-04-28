2023-04-McCool_Missy--2.jpg

Missy McCool

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

Missy McCool, a stay-at-home mom who serves on a number of local bodies and organizations, announced on Monday that she’s planning to mount a campaign to win the open Hampton District School Board seat.

McCool, a Harris Hollow resident and a mother of two children in Rappahannock County Public Schools, is vice chair of the Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority that oversees the Rappahannock County Park. She is also currently vice president of the Rappahannock County Public Schools Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) and is an active member of the RAAC Theatre Committee.

