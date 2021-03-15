The regional nonprofit People, Inc. is offering free income tax preparation services to individuals who make $57,000 per year or less and live in Rappahannock, Culpeper and Fauquier counties.
Trained volunteers are available to help community members file their taxes virtually using Zoom appointments from now until April 15.
“We want to make sure that we protect the health and safety of our community, staff and volunteers during the pandemic,” said Garrett Jackson, People Inc.’s volunteer coordinator. “Going virtual this year seemed to be the best way to do that.”
Staff and volunteers will help clients set up their virtual appointments and guide them through the process of securely submitting documents.
Call 276-619-2235 or email volunteerservices@peopleinc.net to set up an appointment.
