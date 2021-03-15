Today

Sunny skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%.

Tomorrow

Rain and snow showers in the morning. Then remaining overcast in the afternoon. High 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.