A behind-the-scenes showdown between County Administrator Garrey Curry and Planning Commission Chair David Konick headed off what could have been an illegal process to amend the comprehensive plan approved for Board of Supervisors’ consideration at the planners August 19 meeting.
At that meeting’s public hearing on the comp plan, several speakers pointed out typos and incorrect information in the document or suggested additions. For example, one speaker urged the planners to add “bicycling” to the list of outdoor activities enjoyed by tourists and residents, although there were far more serious corrections to the lengthy document requested by citizens of the county — not the least being murky village maps some feared could result in unintended development.
The changes and suggestions were noted, but the planners voted five-to-two to send the plan — without change — to the board with a recommendation to approve. Because of the lateness of the hour, the meeting was recessed until last Tuesday night.
An agenda issued by Konick in advance of Tuesday’s meeting noted a “proposed supplementary resolution to make these minor editorial changes part of the package we transmit to the BOS.” In an August 31 email to Konick — obtained by a FOIA request — Curry advised the commission chair against voting on a new resolution.
“The . . . resolution with errata cannot be passed without reconsidering the first resolution as you cannot recommend two different versions of the plan. Passing a second resolution at this point muddies the water and could be fodder for someone later who wants to throw a wrench into the process . . .
“If changes to the comprehensive plan were deemed warranted before approval, the Planning Commission should have waited to pass a resolution recommending an amended plan, but that was not done. It is my recommendation that the Planning Commission not muddy the water and not try to change the version of the comprehensive plan you already approved and recommended.”
At Tuesday’s meeting the planners voted five-to-one to recommend that the board consider the changes. Hampton planner Al Henry cast the dissenting vote over a disagreement about what should have been included on the new Sperryville village map. Brian Scheulen of Wakefield district was absent from the meeting.
Four years after first being proposed, a list of amendments to the county’s zoning ordinance finally began to get attention. The list, known as the “May [2017] Amendments” was actually compiled in 2016. It includes proposed amendments to the definitions and standards of alternative dwellings, such as tourist homes, B&Bs, family apartments, and efficiency apartments.
At the request of the Board of Supervisors, the planners added amendments to the code pertaining to food manufacturing and processing/canneries and wireless facilities. The planners discussed the amendments, but took no action at Tuesday’s meeting.
