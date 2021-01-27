The Rappahannock News will report in Thursday’s print edition — and in its online “e-edition” available this (Wednesday) evening — that Rappahannock Supervisor Chris Parrish will not seek a fourth term representing the Stonewall-Hawthorne district. In making the announcement, Parrish is endorsing Rappahannock businessman Van Carney to fill his BOS seat.
“Currently I’m the only board member who has been raised in the county, and I know Van Carney was raised in the county, and I would like to keep that tradition alive,” Parrish explains of the unique double announcement.
“I am thrilled,” Carney says of the supervisor’s endorsement. “They are huge shoes to be filled. As I’ve been going around the county, I’ve discovered that people absolutely love Chris and they think he’s done a fantastic job. So the county will be losing a good one by him stepping down.”
In Thursday’s newspaper, also available at newsstands, Carney will lay out his vision for Rappahannock County for the coming years and decades.
A resident of Woodville — his home a few miles from the farm where he grew up — Carney, who is co-owner of Pen Druid Brewing, becomes the first person to announce his candidacy for the Stonewall-Hawthorne seat. He says he is halfway through the process of collecting the required signatures to run in the election, which falls this year on Nov. 2.
