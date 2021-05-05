Resident warns of depleting affordable housing stock
The Rappahannock County Planning Commission took up six applications for tourist home permits at its meeting last Wednesday. An application filed by Nick Dowling of Dowling Real Estate, LLC, appeared again on the agenda. Dowling, new owner of the Blue Rock Inn, desires to use an existing home, currently under construction, as a five-bedroom tourist home on the western part of the Blue Rock Inn’s property on Lee Highway.
The commission heard the special use application at its March meeting. At that time, the planners determined they could not act on the application because a pre-existing special exception permit from 2005 prohibited the dwelling for commercial use, including use as a tourist home.
So, in last week’s meeting, Dowling presented a new special exception permit application to amend the earlier conditions. The planners voted unanimously to move the application to the Board of Supervisors for consideration. County Administrator Garrey Curry told the commission that the Board would hold a public hearing before making a decision. If the supervisors were to approve the amendment, the planners could hold their own hearing on the tourist home application.
The five other applications for tourist home permits were filed by entities associated with the Castleton Farms property: Two applications were filed by Castleton Theatre LLC, two by the Lorin Maazel Trust, and one by Fair Haven. All were signed by Paul Payne as the agent of the properties. Most of the applications stated that the dwellings were currently being used as guest quarters and housing for Castleton Festival performers.
At least one dwelling (Fair Haven, with capacity for 12 people) is currently listed for rent on the short-term vacation site VRBO and is offered for wedding guest accommodation online at castletonmeadows.com. The Rappahannock County zoning ordinance requires owners of short-term rentals to obtain a special use permit before renting out the dwellings.
(Four previous tourist home permits for dwellings on the 600-acre property were approved by the BZA in November 2012.)
The commissioners voted unanimously to refer the applications to the Board of Zoning Appeals for final consideration, but withheld recommending approval or disapproval.
In discussions of all of the evening’s applications, Piedmont planner Mary Katherine Ishee expressed concern about moving applications forward without a more detailed Planning Commission review and perhaps a public hearing.
Traditionally, the Planning Commission has conducted deeper preliminary reviews before sending applications forward to either the Board of Zoning Appeals or the Board of Supervisors.
“We’re moving things forward without any effort to flesh out [potential] issues” with the applications, Ishee said. “We don’t know if [the applications] are controversial.”
Gary Light, Stonewall-Hawthorne commissioner, was likewise uncertain about advancing the applications so quickly.
“My sense of the reason for the two-step review process [by the Planning Commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals] is the Planning Commission looks at how applications fit with the Comprehensive Plan,” he said.
Light alluded to comments made by Hampton resident Yoko Barsky earlier in the meeting. Barsky cautioned the planners to consider the effect that approval of more and more tourist homes would have on the availability of affordable rental dwellings in the county.
“We have to look at the broader viewpoint,” Light said. “We need to look at [these applications] in their totality. There may not be an issue with each individual application.”
Commission Chair Keir Whitson from the Hampton District — who represents the Board of Supervisors on the Planning Commission — said he would work with the Board to find more efficient ways to move tourist home applications forward.
“I’m worried about going down the rabbit hole of public hearing after public hearing,” Whitson said.
