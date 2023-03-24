The Rappahannock County Planning Commission last Wednesday recommended that two special use permits for tourist homes be approved.
The first was applied for by Michael Brogan and Johanna Cho for a special use permit to operate a three-bedroom tourist home on property located at 42 Blossom Lake Ln. in Castleton, a private road. The 24-acre property is zoned agricultural where tourist homes are not allowed without a special use permit.
The Planning Commission recommended that the Board of Zoning Appeals approve the tourist home on the condition that only two adults, along with any of their dependents, be permitted to rent it at once, breaking with a recommendation from county staff that suggested six people be able to occupy the property. The Planning Commission recommended that the zoning board restrict guests to only have two cars parked on the property. Pets and food service should also be prohibited, and the permit should terminate upon sale of the property, the Planning Commission recommended.
Documentation from the county shows the couple has been renting out the tourist home without a permit, drawing the ire of neighboring property owners who spoke at last week’s meeting in opposition to the application for fear of it transforming their neighborhood.
The property is listed for rent on airbnb’s website for nearly $500 a night, and advertised as having three bedrooms and two guest rooms for up to 12 guests. The listing shows reviews from guests dating back to April 2022, with at least one posted as recently as March 2023. Brogan said at the meeting early reviews were from friends and family to generate traffic to the listing.
Brogan and Cho were not immediately able to be reached for comment.
Zoning Administrator Michelle Sommers sent the couple a notice in July 2022 saying they were in “apparent violation” of county zoning law and must file an application for a permit to continue operating the tourist home, according to a copy of the document obtained by the Rappahannock News. The couple began the application process shortly after, Sommers said in an email. According to Commissioner of Revenue Mary Graham, the couple has been paying taxes on the rental property despite it operating without a permit.
Brogan said the property, which they purchased in 2021, serves as a second house for them that they want to rent out when they’re home in Washington, D.C. They have a Culpeper-based representative who can address urgent issues with the property while they’re in the city. The couple noted they make themselves available via phone and drive out to Rappahannock when necessary.
Sperryville tourist home unanimously approved
The Planning Commission also unanimously recommended that the zoning board approve a special use permit for a three-bedroom tourist home with a pull-out couch in the basement for property located at 1070 F. T. Valley Rd. near Sperryville.
The Planners recommended approval of the permit subject to the health department greenlighting the septic system, which will determine the number of rooms available for use. The 12-acre property, owned by Niv Elis, is zoned Agricultural.
Margaret Bond, a neighboring property owner, voiced support during the meeting for Elis’ application.
