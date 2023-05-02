The Rappahannock County Planning Commission on Wednesday tabled an application to operate an event space on F.T. Valley Road and unanimously recommended approval of two tourist homes on agriculturally-zoned properties.
Piedmont resident Algis Penkiunas is applying to operate a conference center under Mount Medi LLC, as defined by the county zoning ordinance, on his property at 513 F.T. Valley Road. Penkiunas is proposing to use 36 acres of his property as an event space for weddings, reunions and other large gatherings.
The rest of the 400 acre property is currently used as a fruit orchard which Penkiunas plans to continue operating. Some neighbors who attended last week’s public hearing said they were concerned about noise disturbances, arguing sound carries more in the valley and loud music can travel farther relative to other areas. Other neighbors said they are worried about traffic on Route 231.
Planning Commission members decided to table the application and requested that the applicant consider a number of restrictions, including a noise decibel test at the edge of their property, a limit of 150 guests, a two-year expiration date for the permit and downward facing lighting, among other requests.
Planning Commission member Gary Light said members should consider “the progressive, cumulative effects” of approving permits for large gatherings. Light speculated that having multiple conference centers in one area of the county could become problematic, referencing the Montpelier property nearby which was operated as a conference center before it was sold.
Other members said they were amenable to approving the application if Penkiunas implements their requests. The applicant will consider the requests and return to the Planning Commission next month.
Planning Commission members also unanimously approved a special use permit application for Piedmont resident John Forrester to operate five tourist homes on his 400-acre property on Deerfield Lane.
Forrester said he wants to keep the homes within his family and doesn’t want his property, which is under a conservation easement, to be divided into separate parcels. Forrester and his family occupy one of the homes, which is now stipulated as a requirement in order for Forrester to operate the other dwellings as short-term rentals.
“I am very sensitive to these two applications being so intense in use, and in such close proximity in an area that currently doesn't have these sorts of features,” said Piedmont Supervisor and Planning Commission Chair Christine Smith. She added that she takes “comfort” in the fact that Forrester will be in close proximity to the rental homes in the case of an emergency.
Other restrictions implemented by the Planning Commission include no pets, no use of a firearm by guests on the property, downward facing lighting and a limit on the number of guests to two people per bedroom in each home.
After a short discussion, the Planning Commission unanimously approved a tourist home application for Jim and Deborah Massie at 11 Meadow Grove Lane, which is currently zoned as agricultural.
