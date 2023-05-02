planning-april

The Rappahannock County Planning Commission on Wednesday tabled an application to operate an event space on F.T. Valley Road and unanimously recommended approval of two tourist homes on agriculturally-zoned properties.

Piedmont resident Algis Penkiunas is applying to operate a conference center under Mount Medi LLC, as defined by the county zoning ordinance, on his property at 513 F.T. Valley Road. Penkiunas is proposing to use 36 acres of his property as an event space for weddings, reunions and other large gatherings. 

Tags

Recommended for you