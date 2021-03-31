‘The idea is consistency’; Sawmill, Blue Rock projects considered
The Rappahannock County Planning Commission at its March 18 meeting moved further toward amending the county’s sign ordinance. A bone of contention for some time, the outdated ordinance has tested county officials for years, the most recent incident being a political sign made of hay bales at Massies Corner before the November presidential election.
County Attorney Art Goff and Zoning Administrator Michelle Somers supplemented a tutorial on signage that Goff gave last December at a Planning Commission working session. He told the commission then of a landmark decision by the Supreme Court that ruled the same kinds of signs cannot be treated differently based on the content of the message.
Goff and Somers reiterated that concept throughout their presentation at last week’s meeting as they walked the planners through signage guidelines designed to avoid the risk of litigation.
“What a sign says,” said Goff, “is none of our business. You can regulate signage [only] on the basis of size and location and how long they are allowed to be up.” He advised the planners to approach allowable signage district by district — referring to Agricultural, Conservation, Commercial, and Residential areas of the county — “tailored to the preservation of property values.” Start with the most sensitive (residential) areas, he said, and work toward the least sensitive.
“All signs pose some threat to property values,” Goff said.” The idea is consistency.”
He advised the planners to develop signage parameters. “Then [Somers, County Administrator Garrey Curry, and I] can give you the legal language. What we want from you is direction.”
Sawmill application
The planners conducted a preliminary review of Wendy Sonnett’s Special Use Permit application for a custom sawmill on their Harris Hollow Road property.
“Burgers Sonnett, LLC, a family-owned limited liability company, owner of 166 deeded acres of timber in land use, proposes a custom sawmill operation, utilizing up to two portable trailer-mounted handsaws and associated equipment, to be located in existing logging trails and collection areas within the property, approximately a quarter mile or more from State Route 622, as a complement to the property's current land use,” reads the couple’s application.
The county’s zoning ordinance defines a custom sawmill as “A mill in which most of the product is sawed for retail sales and does not employ more than five persons in the on-site operations.”
In discussion with the planners, Sonnett explained that they plan to process logs harvested from the property, but might bring more valuable logs onto the property for custom milling.
Stonewall-Hawthorne commissioner Gary Light and Hampton commissioner Al Henry both raised concern about the potential for the operation to become commercial, attracting large logging trucks.
“I’m concerned,” Henry said, “that this is a Pandora’s box to be opened up later. … I don’t want to leave this open to becoming a logger’s mill.”
Sonnett agreed to modify the application to clarify the intent. The planners voted unanimously to ask for a refined plan and to hold a public hearing on the application at the April Planning Commission meeting.
New life for the Blue Rock?
Nick Dowling of Dowling Real Estate, LLC presented his special use permit (SUP) application to use an existing home, currently under construction, as a five-bedroom tourist home on the western part of the Blue Rock Inn’s property on Route 211/522.
The Blue Rock property has a history, as outlined in Somer’s report: “This property currently has a special exception (#87-04-07 and #92-10-02) to operate a lodging/resort [The Blue Rock Inn] with 10 rooms for overnight lodging, and banquet facilities. It also has a special use permit (#05-12-02) for a second dwelling on the property that is not to be used commercially. This house was intended to be the residence of the Blue Rock’s former owner and not to be used in conjunction with the Inn for transient occupancy, unless an amendment was made to the permit.”
(Editor’s note: Generally speaking, according to county meeting discussions in the past, SUPs apply to situations that have a limited impact to the county, such as a single tourist home. Special exception permits (SEPs) are for larger projects that have a greater impact on the property’s neighbors and access roads. Consideration of both types of permits begins with the Planning Commission. The planners move SUPs to the Board of Zoning Appeals for final consideration; SEPs go to the Board of Supervisors.)
The major issue for the planners was the pre-existence of the special exception permit that applies to the entire 79-acre Blue Rock property.
Light commented that prior approval (in 2006) to build the house bore the condition that no commercial use would be allowed. But, he said, he felt Dowling’s request was restricted by the previous SEP.
Goff, agreeing with Light, told the commission that he would study the situation and issue an opinion on the existing permit issue. The planners voted unanimously to carry over the application until they received Goff’s opinion. No date was set for taking up the application again.
