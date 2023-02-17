The Rappahannock County Planning Commission will consider input from a Virginia-based consulting group on how to make the county zoning ordinance easier to decipher.
The Berkley Group, a consulting firm associated with the Virginia Association of Counties, was hired by the county to analyze the zoning ordinance and provide input for how to simplify the language and make it as “defensible as possible.” The group has already proposed a revised table of contents and a roadmap for implementation.
County Administrator Garrey Curry said the group recommends that officials hold focus groups with residents to gauge what the county’s priorities should be in revising the ordinance. Curry added that the group is not able to change any content of the zoning ordinance, which can only be done by the Board of Supervisors following a public hearing.
While most members of the Planning Commission agreed that the ordinance should be made more user-friendly, Vice Chair Gary Light said he has “serious concerns” about opening up the ordinance to outside influence.
“It could provide a venue for loud, organized voices to overwhelm our process,” Light said. “I don’t see any way of doing this without a huge influence of the way other areas do this that are not Rappahannock, and I think to jump from needing help presenting our [ordinance] to a more user-friendly way, to opening this whole thing up and have it driven by consultants who don’t know the area, would be a mistake.”
Based on the roadmap proposed by the Berkley Group, the county is currently in phase one of revising the ordinance, which will include examining the law’s organization, use matrix and standards. They’re also seeking community engagement, and analyzing the permitting and application processes, along with definitions outlined in the text.
Phase 2 would begin next year, and the group would look at the revised draft ordinance and hold focus groups and public hearings.
Planning Commission Member Al Henry said the process could take years, referencing the lengthy process the county underwent to craft the most recent comprehensive plan. Henry said the county should only look at pieces of the ordinance that need adjusting. “[If] it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” he said.
Henry added that the county should seek guidance in revising the ordinance, noting “it’s not fair” to put all of the work on Curry or Zoning Administrator Michelle Sommers.
“We have to maintain independence and objectivity and not be controlled by somebody else,” Henry said.
Curry said he will bring the Planning Commission’s concerns to the Berkley Group and come back with objectives provided by the firm to move forward.
Tourist home recommended for approval
The Planning Commission unanimously approved a tourist home application for a propertylocated at 118 Highland Way in Chester Gap on a lot that is zoned residential.
The applicant, Courtney Koepke, lives in Alexandria, but said she knows maintenance workers in Rappahannock County who would be able to respond to the property if there were any concerns or maintenance issues. Koepke also noted that the property is not in close proximity with any neighboring dwellings.
The Planning Commission sent the application to the Board of Zoning Appeals with a unanimous recommendation that the BZA approve the application on the condition that the dwelling houses no more than four residents at a time.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...