planning commission Feb. 2023

 Luke Christopher

The Rappahannock County Planning Commission will consider input from a Virginia-based consulting group on how to make the county zoning ordinance easier to decipher.

The Berkley Group, a consulting firm associated with the Virginia Association of Counties, was hired by the county to analyze the zoning ordinance and provide input for how to simplify the language and make it as “defensible as possible.” The group has already proposed a revised table of contents and a roadmap for implementation.

