Following a public hearing on Wednesday, June 16, the Rappahannock County Planning Commission recommended approval of a special exception application to allow a new brewery and beer garden to operate in Sperryville. The backing came in a 6-1 vote with Piedmont District Commissioner Mary Katherine Ishee voting against the application of Veditz & Co. Brewing. The application now moves on to the county’s Board of Supervisors.
If the supervisors approve the application, Veditz & Co. would become the third brewery in Sperryville. The village is already home to Hopkins Ordinary on Main Street and Pen Druid on Sperryville Pike.
The vote followed a protracted discussion about concerns over whether the 24-car parking lot for customers and staff was large enough or if it could be overwhelmed and lead visitors to resort to parking alongside Route 211. The proximity of the proposed location at 11961 Lee Highway to a heavily trafficked section of Route 211 and one of the village’s primary intersections was also a concern.
During the public comment period, Kevin Kraditor, co-owner of Hopkins Ordinary, spoke in favor of the Veditz application “as long as [parking and traffic] concerns are addressed.”
Ishee, in whose district the brewery is located, was particularly concerned. “It’s a tight intersection. People are flying down [the road] on weekends. It’s a difficult site. I don’t want to hear that there are fatalities there,” Ishee said. “I want assurances that this site will be able to handle the volume it will bring in.”
Ishee wanted to see a time limit on the granting of a special exception permit and a stipulation that no buses be allowed to park.
Early on in the discussion Stonewall-Hawthorne District Commissioner Gary Light said that while he “loves the idea of a brewery I don’t think it’s an appropriate site. There’s a chronic traffic issue.”
Property owner Robert “Archer” Chapman said he has had several conversations with the Virginia Department of Transportation about the issues raised, including the specifics of the parking lot’s turning radius and entrance design. “I think we’re dialing in on their concerns,” Chapman said. “The entrance won’t accommodate buses.”
Alex Sharp, the Board of Zoning Appeals representative to the commission, said he didn’t believe that traffic would be a problem during weekdays. The business currently plans to be open to customers from Thursday to Sunday. Production hours would extend through the week.
Ultimately, the commission decided to stipulate an annual review of whether customer volume is a problem and needs to be addressed. The commission’s support of the application relied on the conditions that customer attendance not exceed 35 at a time and that no loud music or buses be allowed. Retail hours will be limited to 20 hours per week but can be spread over as many days as the applicant wishes.
Hampton District commissioner Al Henry noted that with the annual review requirement the county “can fine tune this over time.” Light said that the “ultimate recourse” would be to limit onsite activities to production only with “zero” customer visitation — not that the board would want to do that, he added.
“I think we’ve asked reasonable questions. To me it seems the scale is in line with Hopkins Ordinary,” said Keir Whitson, who represents the Board of Supervisors and chairs the commission. He said he thought reasonable conditions were being put in place to address concerns.
County resident Demaris Miller said she “was happy to see an old building being restored.” Built in 1909, the 1,600-square-foot building is zoned for commercial use. The applicants said their operation will gradually scale up to a production capacity of 500 barrels of beer per year.
The commission’s agenda was shortened on Wednesday night by the withdrawal of a special exception permit application filed by Nick Dowling, owner of the Blue Rock Inn to operate a conference center and resort. Dowling indicated that he may resubmit his application at a later date. In a letter addressed to Whitson and Zoning Administrator Michelle Somers, Dowling’s attorney Michael Brown wrote that his client wanted more time to “develop and supplement the application materials.”
Proposed zoning amendments
In other business, the commission set a joint public hearing on July 7 with the Board of Supervisors to consider establishing a new administrative approval process for “short broadband/public safety towers” of no more than 80 feet in height.
The new procedure would allow a property owner to seek administrative approval to install such a tower for the purpose of providing broadband service to the immediate property and others without having to obtain a special use or special exception permit. Instead, the proposed tower would have to meet certain criteria.
The goal of this change is to make it easier for property owners to construct short towers, said County Administrator Garrey Curry. Whitson added that the new procedure represents “a small step” toward making cell and internet coverage more accessible.
The commission will also hold a work session on June 30 in preparation for a joint public hearing with the supervisors on July 7 during which the two bodies plan to discuss a proposed text amendment to the county code regarding renewable energy facilities such as solar panels and windmills.