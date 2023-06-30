planning-Blyth

Dr. Michael Blyth, right, began conducting training camps in 2018 on his company’s 84-acre property on Shurgen Lane in Amissville.

The Rappahannock County Planning Commission last Wednesday recommended the renewal of a controversial special permit application for a security training camp in Amissville which was strongly opposed by neighbors who attended the public hearing.

Dr. Michael Blyth, CEO of Risk and Security Management Corp. (RSM), a security training company based in Manassas, began conducting training camps in October 2018 on its 84-acre property on Shurgen Lane in Amissville. The special permit granted in 2018 was for a period of five years, and Blyth was seeking renewal for that permit last week.

