The Rappahannock County Planning Commission last Wednesday recommended the renewal of a controversial special permit application for a security training camp in Amissville which was strongly opposed by neighbors who attended the public hearing.
Dr. Michael Blyth, CEO of Risk and Security Management Corp. (RSM), a security training company based in Manassas, began conducting training camps in October 2018 on its 84-acre property on Shurgen Lane in Amissville. The special permit granted in 2018 was for a period of five years, and Blyth was seeking renewal for that permit last week.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...
Former Culpeper Chamber of Commerce CEO and current UVA Health manager of community engagement for Culpeper Jeff Say joined President Biden and Vice President Harris at the White House on Monday, June 26, to discuss internet infrastructure issues. Say's remarks begin at 5:20 in this video.
Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High around 85F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.