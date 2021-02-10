The Planning Commission has decided to cancel its Wednesday night work session because of winter weather. Road conditions are expected to be icy tonight as a winter weather advisory goes into effect around 7 p.m.
The commission was originally scheduled to discuss a request from Sperryville resident Tom Taylor to rezone his property on Woodward Road and review a number of sign ordinances that the county attorney says ought to be revised.
The next regular meeting of the Planning Commission is still scheduled for next Wednesday, Feb. 17 at the Rappahannock County Courthouse.