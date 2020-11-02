Garrey Curry called ‘consummate professional … first-class county administrator’
Public support for Rappahannock County Administrator Garrey Curry dominated the public comment period during Monday afternoon’s Board of Supervisors meeting at a packed county courthouse.
Steph Ridder, a newly appointed member of the Board of Zoning Appeals, was the first to speak as a private citizen. “It is our great fortune to have found Mr. Curry,” Ridder said. “He is a consummate professional … when you think about the best interest of this county, it would certainly be to keep somebody who is a first-class county administrator.”
“Can I just get a show of hands about how many people are here for this particular item on the agenda?” asked Board Chair Christine Smith shortly after the comment period had already begun. Close to half of attendees raised their hands.
Those in attendance were apparently reacting to the news last week that Smith had written an email to Curry requesting that an item regarding “performance, demotion, salaries and disciplining of employees for non-performance … of FOIA duties” be added to Monday’s closed session agenda.
In her email, Smith connected the agenda item to the “botched notice” of the planned joint meeting between the Board and the Planning Commission for which Curry took the blame in late October.
Supervisors Debbie Donehey, Chris Parrish and Keir Whitson were quick to admonish Smith in this newspaper for her “shortsightedness” and said that “Garrey deserves a raise, not a public chastisement.”
Interrupting the public comment period to address those in attendance, Smith said “I feel like there’s been some misinformation in the press.”
“The fact of the matter is when I asked for a closed session I specifically asked for a closed session not in regards to any individual officer in our government. I asked for a closed session in regards to nonperformance of FOIA duties by employees … It did not sit well with me that people misunderstood my intentions,” Smith said.
Still, more than a dozen Rappahannock residents spoke in defense of the county’s equivalent of a CEO, praising his competence, professionalism, attention to detail and dedication to county government.
Near the end of the afternoon session, Supervisor Ron Frazier passed a written letter to his colleagues on the Board and, reading from it, said that “members of this Board attacked their colleague [which] encouraged other people to pile on.”
Frazier went so far as to call the affair a “white-collar lynching.”
Despite the palpable tension between members of the Board, supervisors unanimously consented to move into closed session for a discussion of the personnel matter Smith requested.