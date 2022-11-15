2022-06-RR-Groundbreaking--10-web-2.jpg

Taken at the Rush River Commons groundbreaking ceremony on June 14, 2022.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

Washington Town Council on Monday approved a review of the Rush River Commons site plans, edging closer to the mixed-use development being able to start construction.

Rush River Commons backer and Washington resident Chuck Akre expressed his displeasure with the town's handling of the approval process, which he said has delayed construction of the project.

Tags

Recommended for you