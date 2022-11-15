Washington Town Council on Monday approved a review of the Rush River Commons site plans, edging closer to the mixed-use development being able to start construction.
Rush River Commons backer and Washington resident Chuck Akre expressed his displeasure with the town's handling of the approval process, which he said has delayed construction of the project.
“The situation with the town is untenable. It’s taken way too much time. It’s not in the spirit of cooperation,” Akre told the Town Council. He demanded that the town approve the site plan by December. “I don’t see any reason why this project, which is sorely wished by the community … has to face another delay,” he said.
Members of Akre’s team told the body on Monday that the length of time the town has taken to approve the site plans is highly unusual relative to their experience elsewhere. And unlike the development’s initial approval, Akre indicated this process with the town has been excruciating for he and his team.
To expedite approval of the final site plans, the Town Council unanimously agreed to hold a private meeting in the near future with Akre’s team to hash out details before returning again to the body.
The site plan review unanimously approved by Council on Monday authorizes the town’s attorney and a civil engineer to review easement documents and plats. It also allows the zoning administrator to investigate a third party inspection program between the town and a county building official to accommodate the pace and type of construction anticipated with Rush Rover Commons.
While Rush River Commons, the town’s first mixed-use development, ceremonially “broke ground” earlier this year, little work has been done since as organizers await approval of the site plans by the town.
Meanwhile, many of the development's planned tenants, including the Rappahannock Food Pantry and Rapp at Home nonprofits, are stretching their current leases because they were led to believe Rush River Commons would be built sooner, Akre said.
The food pantry, which is positioned to be the centerpiece of Rush River Commons, rents a location in Sperryville, but its clients, donors and organizers have been clamoring for the move to Washington to be more centrally located in the county.
“We are not serving the members of this county being located in Sperryville,” Pete Stenner, the food pantry’s treasurer, said to the Town Council. “We need to be back in Washington. It’s on you — not on me.”
Also at stake are the additional planned housing units, which are expected to provide more accessible and affordable living for some in the county and allow an immediate boost to the shrinking town’s population and local economy.
Akre is personally funding the development as a part of what he’s described as an effort to give back to the community. His company Black Kettle, LLC. is overseeing the project.
Rush River Commons has at times been contentious among some in the county, with concerns the scale of the development could tarnish Rappahannock’s rural aesthetic and pave the way for additional unwanted construction. Among the town’s residents, support has been near unanimous.
A second phase of Rush River Commons is proposed to include community, arts and office space. There’s also space for the Rappahannock County Public Library to relocate should officials with the organization choose to move. Akre said his team has the capacity to include additional housing in a second phase, but members of the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors have made clear their opposition to that proposal.
But the proposed second phase has been caught up in talks over whether the Board of Supervisors and Town Council can reach an agreement to change Washington’s boundary to accommodate the development. Town officials have said negotiations with the county are ongoing.
Water and sewer fees
The body on Monday unanimously deferred action on an ordinance to raise the fees for connection to the town’s water and sewer system following a recommendation from Town Attorney Martin Crim that Washington provide additional justification for the cost hike.
As it stands, the ordinance would raise the hook-up fee for single family homes and duplexes to $8,000, and $4,000 for apartment units. Non-residential buildings would be charged $8,000 per unit for a hook-up. Some members of the body called into question the proposed prices, suggesting hook-ups could be done for cheaper. The body is expected to reassess the ordinance in December.
The Inn at Little Washington General Manager Bob Fasce opposed the change on behalf of the hotel and restaurant, arguing that the business generates substantial revenue for the town via meals and lodging taxes and would be unjustly punished by the fee increase. Town Council member Patrick O’Connell, also the Inn’s chef-proprietor who frequently advocates on behalf of his business during Town Council meetings, was absent from the meeting.
A representative with Rush River Commons also pushed the Town Council to justify their intention to raise fees with supporting documentation or studies.
Pools ordinance approved
Following a public hearing, the body on Monday unanimously approved legislation that regulates use of pools in the town and outlines rules for how large pools can be and where they’re permitted to be placed
Pools, defined as a structure intended for swimming that can hold more than 100 gallons of water, encompass both above and below ground structures. Under the ordinance, pool surfaces can’t be higher than two feet above ground level, they can’t be visible to adjoining properties or streets (unless a property is owned by the same entity), and they can’t be located in the front or side yard of a property.
All outdoor lighting associated with pools must adhere to standards set by the International Dark Sky Association to protect the designation held by the Rappahannock County Park located just outside town.
Residents are also prohibited from discharging pool water into the town’s wastewater and sewer systems, local ponds, streams, wetlands or waterways. Property owners or tenants would need to obtain certification of proper water disposal from a water service provider and present a copy to the town when draining their pool.
Solar ordinance advances
The body on Monday also advanced legislation that permits solar facilities in town with a special use permit. The ordinance will have a public hearing in December when the body is expected to approve it.
The law would allow for residents and businesses to install solar panels on their rooftops or to construct facilities on their properties that store solar power. It also would permit local and state governments to power street signage with energy from the sun.
In the town's historic district, which encompasses much of it, solar equipment must not be visible from street view and be approved for use by the town’s architectural review board.
Lawn and garden solar lights and ornamental decorations, solar operated fountains and other solar power objects associated with landscaping are permitted without a permit or prior approval provided that each item has no more than one foot in total solar panel area and that the object is installed less than two feet above the surrounding grade.
Fireworks application approved
The body on Monday created a formal process for businesses to submit applications to hold fireworks displays in town. The move was largely seen as an intermediary step as the body is expected to codify a formal fireworks ordinance next year following a change in town leadership.