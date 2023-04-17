Previewing Rappahannock elections: Many races, with few contested

Election season in Rappahannock County is getting underway with a bevy of local races that appear from the outset to be largely uncontested.
On the ballot are three Board of Supervisors seats, three School Board seats and five constitutional office holders. Those include races for Sheriff, Commonwealth's Attorney, Clerk of the Circuit Court, Commissioner of Revenue and Treasurer. Also on the ballot are the race for Virginia’s 22nd Senate District, which Rappahannock is new to following redistricting, and Rappahannock’s representative to the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District.
As of Tuesday, just one candidate running for local races has filed the requisite number of signatures needed to be listed on the November General Election ballot, according to Rappahannock County Registrar of Voters Kim McKiernan. To gain a place on the ballot, candidates must secure by late June a number of signatures from residents who live in the jurisdiction which they hope to serve. The General Election is scheduled for Nov. 7.
Here is an overview of the state of each race:
Board of Supervisors
Hampton District
Incumbent Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson said in an interview that he intends to seek a second term on the Board of Supervisors, a decision that he appeared to be weighing for some time in the aftermath of a heart attack he suffered last summer that left him hospitalized for months.
Whitson, a senior trade advisor with law firm White & Case, said he’s gathering signatures and hopes to have them all filed with the county by the end of May. A challenger has not emerged in the Hampton District.
“Having served the residents of Rappahannock County for the last four years has been one of the great privileges of my life,” he said. “And it’s really an opportunity that I take seriously, and I hope that people can sense how much effort I put into the job. I love doing it.”
He continued, “When I ran in 2019, I ran on a handful of commitments, and those include limiting property tax increases, controlling spending, strengthening out zoning ordinance, improving infrastructure in the county and strengthening out fire and rescue system. On all of those fronts, I can confidently say that I’ve done my part to move us a long way from where we started in 2020.”
Wakefield District
Incumbent Wakefield Supervisor and Chair Debbie Donehey said in an email she intends to seek reelection and remains in the process of gathering signatures. A challenger has not emerged in the district.
“You know, I remember when I ran the first time, and I was asking people to put their faith in me, as many didn’t know me. This time, it’s “try before you buy,” as voters know what they are getting. They have seen how I work over the past four years, and I think they appreciate what I’ve been able to accomplish,” Donehey, a former local restaurant owner, said.
“My stickers in 2019 said ‘Experienced, Civil, Leader’ because I felt I brought each of those qualities to my campaign. Now, I really do have experience specific to this job – and a record – and I think I’ve done pretty well. My constituents know me, they seem comfortable approaching me with their thoughts and concerns, and I trust they will support me for another term.”
Jackson District
Jackson District is so far the only race for Board of Supervisors with a prospective candidate planning to oppose an Incumbent.
Incumbent Supervisor Ron Frazier, an electrician, in an email confirmed that he intends to seek reelection, but declined to offer any further details about a potential campaign.
Amissville resident Donna Comer, an employee at Laurel Ridge Community College’s workforce solutions department, is seeking signatures to get on the ballot to contest Frazier, the longest serving member on the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors. A working class mother of a child in the public schools system, Comer has listed support for broadband expansion, improving schools and bolstering fire and rescue by seeking additional volunteers all as campaign priorities.
School Board
Hampton District
Two-term incumbent Hampton District School Board member Lucy “Pud” Mayer said in an email that she doesn’t intend to seek reelection, leaving her seat up for grabs. Mayer, a former Rappahannock County Elementary School math teacher, cited “old age” as reason for not running again.
It’s not immediately clear whether there are other candidates lined up to seek the seat.
Wakefield District
Incumbent Wakefield District School Board member William “Chris” Ubben said in an email he intends to seek reelection. A challenger has not emerged in the district.
“I hope that the voters of the Wakefield District will continue to trust me to represent them and express our views and opinions for them,” Ubben, a Rappahannock County Sheriff’s deputy, said. “It has been an honor to have been allowed to serve the people of my district and I am eternally grateful for having been given the opportunity to do so.”
Jackson District
Incumbent longtime Jackson District School Board member and Chair Wes Mills said in an email he intends to seek reelection and remains in the process of obtaining resident signatures. A challenger has not emerged in the district.
“I believe Rappahannock County Public Schools is wonderfully positioned to help our little ones succeed,” Mills said in a statement. “[Superintendent] Dr. [Shannon] Grimsley is an amazing leader for our district. I think the people trust our board and Superintendent to manage the people's school and the people's budget. It is a trust that is hard-earned and we endeavor to keep.
Mills, a software systems engineer and program manager with the federal government, continued, “As the Jackson District representative, I hope to continue in my role and ensure progress with our academy models as well as preparing our students as they emerge as tomorrow's thinkers. If elected I will continue to provide stable, reasonable representation for my district. I will strive to keep Dr. Grimsley in her position as Superintendent of RCPS.”
Constitutional Officers
Sheriff
Incumbent Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton said in an email she intends to seek reelection. On Monday she filed her signatures with the county, making her the only candidate so far to have officially secured a place on the ballot. A challenger has not emerged for the office.
Compton is seeking her fourth term as county sheriff. She did not offer any details about her campaign.
Commonwealth's Attorney
Incumbent Commonwealth’s Attorney Art Goff said in an email he intends to seek reelection, but declined to offer details about a campaign. A challenger has not emerged for the office.
“I have been utterly under water with trials and trial prep that I have no time for gathering signatures and election paperwork,” he said. “Perhaps in the coming two weeks it will be done.”
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Interim Clerk of the Circuit Court Kaitlin Struckmann said in a statement she intends to seek election to continue serving in the role and is gathering signatures for a place on the ballot. She was appointed by judges in January after former Clerk Peggy Ralph stepped down for retirement. A challenger has not emerged for the office. Struckmann did not offer any additional details about her campaign.
Commissioner of Revenue
Incumbent Commissioner of Revenue Mary Graham said in an email she intends to seek reelection and is closing in on obtaining the requisite signatures to get on the ballot. A challenger has not emerged for the office.
“I love serving the citizens of Rappahannock and hope to continue in that service over the next years,: Graham said. “I work to learn more about the responsibilities of this office; I am just a couple service points away from having the 100 points required to apply for certification from the Commissioner of the Revenue Association of Virginia.”
Treasurer
Incumbent Treasurer Debbie Knick said she intends to seek reelection and is in the process of seeking signatures. A challenger has not emerged for the office.
“Being the Treasurer for Rappahannock for the past 9 years has been an honor. We have made great progress in the Treasurer’s office in our collections, reporting and processes, but there is more to do,” Knick said. “I have worked to bring transparency in the financial reporting to the County’s finances. Communicating and being there to answer questions for the citizens has been an honor. I feel that everyday I have to earn the voters confidence. I work for the citizens of Rappahannock not just prior to an election but every day, therefore I am respectfully asking for the vote on November 7th.”
Other offices
Virginia Senate 28th District
Voters will have their say in who becomes the Republican nominee for Virginia’s 28th Senate District on May 6. A Democratic challenger has not emerged in the race.
Three-term incumbent Sen. Bryce Reeves (R-Spotsylvania) will face off against Republican challenger Mike Allers, an elementary school teacher in Orange County. The winner of the firehouse primary will be on the ballot in the Nov. 7 Virginia general election.
Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District
Rappahannock County’s representative to the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District, Incumbent Mike Sands said he intends to seek another term on the board.
“I’m excited about the opportunity for Rappahannock farmers to access cost share programs with the soil and water [conservation district] to improve their water quality and ecological performance of their farms,” he said.