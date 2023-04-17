 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Previewing Rappahannock elections: Many races, with few contested

Election season in Rappahannock County is getting underway with a bevy of local races that appear from the outset to be largely uncontested.

On the ballot are three Board of Supervisors seats, three School Board seats and five constitutional office holders. Those include races for Sheriff, Commonwealth's Attorney, Clerk of the Circuit Court, Commissioner of Revenue and Treasurer. Also on the ballot are the race for Virginia’s 22nd Senate District, which Rappahannock is new to following redistricting, and Rappahannock’s representative to the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District.

Whitson1.jpg

Keir Whitson
Donehey1.jpg

Debbie Donehey
Frazier1.jpg

Ron Frazier
Comer1.jpg

Donna Comer
Pud1.jpg

Lucy "Pud" Mayer
Ubben1.jpg

William "Chris" Ubben
Mills1.jpg

Wes Mills (right)
compton.jpg

Connie Compton (left)
Goff1.jpg

Art Goff
Struckmann1.jpg

Kaitlin Struckman
Graham1.jpg

Mary Graham
Knick1.jpg

Debbie Knick (left)
reeves1.jpg

Bryce Reeves
Allers1-2.jpg

Mike Allers
Sands1.jpg

Mike Sands

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred