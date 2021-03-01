Delegate Michael Webert has sponsored a resolution in the Virginia General Assembly this week to commend Rappahannock County High School Principal Jimmy Swindler for his many years of service. Swindler will retire at the end of this school year after a 20-year career as a teacher, athletics director and school administrator.
“Whereas, Jimmy Swindler has treated the young people under his care as individuals and has worked to build a culture of fairness and mutual respect among students, faculty, and staff,” the resolution reads.
“Whereas, thanks in part to Jimmy Swindler's leadership, Rappahannock County High School opened on a hybrid schedule for the 2020-2021 academic year to safely provide students with valuable in-person interaction and instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“[Now] therefore be it resolved by the House of Delegates, That James E. Swindler II hereby be commended on the occasion of his retirement as principal of Rappahannock County High School; and, be it resolved further, that the Clerk of the House of Delegates prepare a copy of this resolution for presentation to James E. Swindler II as an expression of the House of Delegates' admiration for his
dedication to helping young people succeed in and out of the classroom.”
The resolution, No. 549, was laid on the Speaker’s table on Feb. 22.
Del. Webert could not be reached for comment before the publication of this story.
