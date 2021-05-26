The Rappahannock County Public Library is 30 years old and information access, library use, and library services have changed greatly in the last three decades.
The Rappahannock County Public Library Board of Trustees wants to ensure that the Library meets the needs of the Rappahannock community. The board is launching a professional survey to learn more about your library use, needs and expectations. You can access the survey online via the library website or Facebook page or pick up a paper copy at many local establishments or at the library. The survey’s QR code is also provided below if you would like to access it from your phone.
A public information meeting will be held on June 2 at 7 p.m. at the Rappahannock County Elementary School, with Zoom attendance provided at the link below. On June 7 there will be a presentation at the 2 p.m. meeting of the Rappahannock Board of Supervisors in the courthouse. There will also be meetings with stakeholder groups at the library on June 2 and June 3. Those times will be published in a future issue of the Rappahannock News if you wish to join.
The trustees ask that the survey be completed by June 14.
To join the June 2 meeting, go to:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84368701115?pwd=eWdFSks3SnJMNHh5MHRiTVY4c2ZRdz09
Meeting ID: 843 6870 1115
Passcode: 206580