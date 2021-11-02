Expenditure follows some staff being left out of state stimulus allocation
The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an ordinance on Monday giving employees in the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office a one-time bonus, with some members of the body saying they feel “resentment” toward lawmakers in Richmond for approving larger bonuses for state law enforcement officers.
The Virginia General Assembly voted in August to give State Police officers $5,000 bonuses and local sheriff’s deputies $3,000 bonuses using COVID-19 stimulus funds. But In Rappahannock County, just eight out of the 20 employees in the county Sheriff’s Office received that bonus.
The Board of Supervisors approved more than $38,000 as a county contribution to give the remaining 12 employees a $3,000 bonus.
“What I resent is Richmond … Why would they give state troopers $5,000 and [sheriff’s deputies] $3,000?” Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Chris Parrish said. “But also, why would they allocate money for some of you, but not all of you?”
County Administrator Garrey Curry said the bonuses will be funded by the Sheriff’s Office salary budget, which will then be backfilled next month when the Board amends the budget. The appropriation to add budget to the Sheriff's Office salary budget will be sourced from the General Fund balance and the new state revenue.
More than a dozen sheriff’s deputies and other staff were in attendance at the public hearing Monday night, sharing personal testimony with the body about how the pandemic has put a strain on the Sheriff’s Office.
Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton said throughout the pandemic, her department has responded to calls to serve people who have knowingly tested positive for COVID-19. COVID-19 is currently the leading cause of death among law enforcement officers.
“This money that we are asking for has nothing to do with COVID,” Compton said to the Board of Supervisors. “Virginia State Police were given a $5,000 bonus. Every trooper in the state of Virginia will receive that bonus. I’m not here to take anything away from them, but these deputies and every deputy in the state of Virginia deserve the same, but we’ll settle for $3,000.”
Lt. Janie Jenkins, a county sheriff’s deputy, said local law enforcement offices across the state and country, including Rappahannock, are becoming short staffed. She said if the Sheriff’s Office is missing more than one or two officers on any given day, they are “completely hemorrhaging” staff.
“Even with our office touting a near 100% vaccination rate, we still have deputies and communications officers that become infected,” Jenkins said. “Even as COVID makes its way to our office, we simply cannot close the doors. When we have an infected coworker, regardless of their vaccination status, our agency must continue to run. That means deputies and communications officers are working extra shifts just to keep coverage.”
Wakefield Supervisor and Chairwoman Debbie Donehey said the General Assembly put localities in an “awkward” position by allocating bonuses to only some sheriff’s office employees, and by not allocating bonuses to county employees in other departments.
“This is an awkward situation the state has put us in, and maybe early next year when things are straight with who's where politically, we can send a letter to Richmond, because unfunded mandates are just not okay as far as I'm concerned,” Donehey said. “But I do appreciate all you do. And I can't imagine not voting for this.”