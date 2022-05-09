Renovating the current historic building is expected to be more costly
The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors last Monday authorized private company Wiley-Wilson to conduct a planning study on the implications of building a new courthouse in the Town of Washington.
The Buildings Committee has been working on plans to restore and renovate county buildings in the town, including the courthouse which has been deemed to suffer from significant “life and safety” concerns outlined in a 2020 study by the Alexandria-based company. This project is part of a larger effort by the county to renovate buildings along courthouse row in Washington.
The Buildings Committee presented the Board of Supervisors with two options for addressing structural issues in the courthouse on Monday and requested direction on how the body would like to move forward. The two presented options outlined the impacts of renovating and maintaining the current courthouse versus constructing an entirely new building, which is expected to be the less costly option.
“If we try to add on to this building, we could be opening a whole can of worms,” Stonewall-Hawthorne Supervisor Van Carney said of adding an addition to the existing courthouse.
Current issues with the courthouse include a lack of access for disabled people and inadequate space to separate members of the public, jury, defendants, witnesses, attorneys and judges. The current courthouse design forces all of those parties to walk up and down the same staircase.
To resolve those concerns in the current building, a two-story addition would need to be added on the back of the courthouse. Preliminary renderings of both courthouse design options can be found on Boarddocs, the website where the county shares meeting agendas and minutes.
A planning study will give the body a more detailed cost estimate, floor plans, materials and other planning-level drawings.
Jackson Supervisor Ron Frazier, who is also chair of the Buildings Committee, expressed support for building a new courthouse rather than adding onto the existing building, saying a two-story addition on the back would look “really bad.” He also said the addition would be twice the size of the current building.
In what County Administrator Garrey Curry called “extremely preliminary” numbers, it would cost about $9.1 million to build a new courthouse and $12.5 million to maintain and renovate the current building.
In the committee’s presentation, member Page Glennie said maintaining the current courthouse would force courts in Rappahannock County to relocate for two or more years and would have a larger impact on the “look and feel of the historic complex.”
Other implications the Buildings Committee outlined in the past include unknown cost estimates for modifying a historic building, redesign of the courthouse is more complex than new construction and underground utilities behind the courthouse would need to be relocated.
While the Board of Supervisors approved renovation to begin in the old jailhouse, the courthouse potentially poses the most urgent problems. Public bodies in the county have been using the courthouse as a meeting space, and a judge can decide to prohibit those meetings at any point if they wish.
A judge can also decide the Rappahannock County courthouse is too unsafe and prohibit the space from being used at all, even for legal functions. Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk Margaret Ralph told the Board of Supervisors on Monday that judges believe that the county is going to build a new courthouse, based on conversations with Buildings Committee members and employees in the clerk's office.