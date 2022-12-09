The Rappahannock County Buildings Committee will present three new “very conceptual” redesigns of a new county courthouse to the Board of Supervisors in January after a fiery public response to the initial proposal earlier this year sent the committee back to the drawing board.

The Buildings Committee also voted unanimously on Friday to recommend accelerating renovations to the old church building that sits on the corner of Gay and Jett Street to be used as a flexible office space for county employees while a new courthouse is being constructed.

courthouse concept 1

Randy Vaughan, vice president and project manager at consulting firm Wiley-Wilson, said this first rendering is like “putting a different suit on the same body,” referring to the widely panned design that was presented to the public in September.
Courthouse concept 2

The second courthouse rendering faces Warren Avenue, a drastic shift from the other proposals that face Gay Street.
Courthouse Entry Render Concept-web.jpg

A rendering of initially proposed courthouse that was panned by many residents who criticized its appearance.

 

Tags

Recommended for you