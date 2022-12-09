Randy Vaughan, vice president and project manager at consulting firm Wiley-Wilson, said this first rendering is like “putting a different suit on the same body,” referring to the widely panned design that was presented to the public in September.
The Rappahannock County Buildings Committee will present three new “very conceptual” redesigns of a new county courthouse to the Board of Supervisors in January after a fiery public response to the initial proposal earlier this year sent the committee back to the drawing board.
The Buildings Committee also voted unanimously on Friday to recommend accelerating renovations to the old church building that sits on the corner of Gay and Jett Street to be used as a flexible office space for county employees while a new courthouse is being constructed.
The renewed proposals come as the Board of Supervisors and Buildings Committee continue to discuss renovations to deteriorating county buildings in the Town of Washington. They’re also working to outline a plan for restoring other county-owned structures in town.
The first of the three new design concepts was described by Randy Vaughan, vice president and project manager at consulting firm Wiley-Wilson, as “putting a different suit on the same body,” referring to the widely panned design that was presented to the public in September.
When compared the initial proposal, among the largest difference is the design of the front facade facing Gay Street. Some residents described the original proposal as “barn-like.” But Drew Mitchell, chair of the Town of Washington Architectural Review Board, said the revised version is “something he could be proud of.”
The new option is roughly 19,000 square feet, about the same size as the original proposal, which is five times the size of the current courthouse that sits fronting Gay Street. The large size of the initially proposed building was another cause for concern among its critics.
“Some of the options they showed today seemed like they did a good job of taking into account the feedback from the public, largely in terms of aesthetics and site planning,” Mitchell said. “You've heard me weigh in on the importance of preserving our green space in the center of our town. It's one of the last remaining open green spaces that we have inside the village, and it would just be such a shame to convert it to parking lots.”
The second courthouse concept Vaughan presented to the Buildings Committee on Friday faces Warren Avenue and sits farther away from Gay Street, a significant change from the previous proposals, which all face Gay Street. Some members of the public indicated at the September Board of Supervisors meeting that they prefer the courthouse fronting Gay Street.
The second rendering presented by the firm conceptualizes a pathway to connect Warren Avenue and the courthouse entrance, along with accessible parking behind the old church building, which is also planned to undergo renovations. That option is roughly 1,500 square feet smaller than the first option presented Friday, but still occupies a similar amount of space.
“I wonder if there's a way to add some features to the wall facing Gay Street to still show the prominence and importance of the building to the community, without making it more imposing and adding a lot of cost to the project?” Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith, also a member of the Building’s Committee, asked on Friday.
Both options include office space for the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Circuit Court Clerk and County Administration. They each would be two stories with an elevator and a separate entrance for judges and defendants.
Detailed renderings of the two options will be available for the public to view on the county government website, according to County Administrator Garrey Curry, but were not posted as of Friday afternoon. Curry was not immediately able to provide the Rappahannock News with high resolution images of the renderings.
The third option, which committee members agreed was the least desirable concept, is about 12,000 square feet — significantly smaller than the previous two options. This concept only includes space that is necessary to hold court, and does not include space for other county government functions. Vaughan said it was the smallest he was able to make the building footprint while still maintaining court functions.
There is no 3D rendering available for the third option, only site plans created by Wiley Wilson.
Under the third concept, a second building would need to be erected on the courthouse complex to accommodate other county offices. Members of the Board of Supervisors have indicated they prefer all county offices to sit on the courthouse complex to create a campus along Gay Street.
Buildings Committee members almost eliminated the third concept entirely, but decided to present it to the Board of Supervisors in January so they can consider each option. “It costs more money, it's got a higher lifecycle cost, and it damages the …campus [concept],” member Page Glennie said of the third concept.
