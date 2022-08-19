courthouse-rendering-web.jpg

A private consulting firm hired by the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors on Thursday unveiled a rendering of what a new county courthouse could look like in the Town of Washington.

The Buildings Committee reviewed the design at a meeting and plan to present the proposal created by consultant Wiley-Wilson to the Board of Supervisors at their next regular meeting on Sept. 7. High resolution renderings of the structure are not yet available, but will be displayed at the September meeting.

