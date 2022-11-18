The Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals on Thursday granted a special use permit for a three-bedroom tourist home in Castleton, despite some arguing that temporary rentals don't support the need for more housing for those who want to live and work in the county.
More long term housing, rather than tourist homes, will protect the county’s economic viability, member Bill Tieckelmann argued. While Tieckelmann ultimately joined the other board members in unanimously approving the application, he said that buyers will have difficulty finding housing “if we turn every farm and home into a business. The only people who will live here will be visitors.”
The application, filed by Richard Lawson for a 14-acre at 823 Scrabble Rd., “sets a bad precedent, maybe not singularly, but in aggregate,” Tieckelmann added.
The Lawson application wasn’t the first tourist home to come before the board, BZA member Sharon Pierce said. “I’ve been here [on the board] for a year and we’ve been approving AirBnB and tourist homes,” she said. But Pierce was supportive of Tieckelmann's broader point about housing beyond the details of the Lawson application.
“I’d like to see the Planning Commission grapple with the issue” of housing, Pierce said. “I would like to see the Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission look at it.” At present, “if you need to rent a home in the county, good luck,” she said.
Chair Ron Makela disputed Tieckelmann’s characterization that a tourist home fits the definition of a commercial business. He said if Lawson made the property a long-term rental he wouldn’t be able to use it himself, as is his plan. Makela also argues that since tourists spend money while in Rappahannock, there is an economic benefit to short-term rental homes.
A tourist home in an agricultural zone, like the Lawson property, isn’t a by right use but may be allowed if a special use permit is granted. At its October meeting, the Planning Commission recommended approval of the special use permit to Lawson.
Lawson said in his application that he plans to continue to use the home as his residence but wants to rent it out as a tourist home through AirBnB when he’s not using it.
County staff recommended an occupancy limit of six people, no food service provided to occupants, and rescinding of the permit upon the sale or transfer of the property.
There was no opposition to the application voiced during the public hearing that preceded the BZA's unanimous vote to approve the permit.
In other business
New BZA member Andrew Kohler was present for his first meeting. He was named to the seat by the Rappahannock Circuit Court to replace Julie Coonce, who resigned after moving out of the county.
