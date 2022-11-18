The Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals on Thursday granted a special use permit for a three-bedroom tourist home in Castleton, despite some arguing that temporary rentals don't support the need for more housing for those who want to live and work in the county.

More long term housing, rather than tourist homes, will protect the county’s economic viability, member Bill Tieckelmann argued. While Tieckelmann ultimately joined the other board members in unanimously approving the application, he said that buyers will have difficulty finding housing “if we turn every farm and home into a business. The only people who will live here will be visitors.”

