Tao Sun and Ziming Yang had a special use permit approved to operate a tourist home in Sperryville.

The Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday unanimously approved requests for special use permits to operate tourist homes at two separate locations in Sperryville.

The application of Tao Sun and Ziming Yang to rent an existing dwelling on nearly 13 acres of land zoned agricultural at 32 Old Hollow Rd. to lodgers received the most attention from the board because of complaints about outbuildings, camper vehicles and portable toilets on the property placed by a previous owner.

