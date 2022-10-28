bza-oct

The Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday denied an Airbnb in Amissville and tabled a request to operate a bed and breakfast on Clark Lane near the Town of Washington.

 Luke Christopher

Breaking with a recommendation from a lower body, the Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday denied a special use permit for an Airbnb in Amissville.

Julian Weichel and Trever Bellew, of Washington, D.C., applied to operate the one-bedroom tourist home on a 16,697 square foot property located at 308 Pine Dr. in the Rappahannock Lakes subdivision.

