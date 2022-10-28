Breaking with a recommendation from a lower body, the Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday denied a special use permit for an Airbnb in Amissville.
Julian Weichel and Trever Bellew, of Washington, D.C., applied to operate the one-bedroom tourist home on a 16,697 square foot property located at 308 Pine Dr. in the Rappahannock Lakes subdivision.
The Rappahannock County Planning Commission earlier this month recommended that the application be approved, despite neighbor concerns about potential traffic problems on the narrow road where the property is located.
But the BZA on Wednesday couldn’t reach an agreement on whether to approve the use, with some members siding with concerned neighbors who opposed the tourist home, citing concerns about traffic, the potential decline of neighborhood home values and fears of non-residents coming into the subdivision. The neighborhood’s homeowners association also opposed it, while some cited concerns about the fact that Weichel and Bellew aren’t full-time Rappahannock County residents.
The permit application ultimately failed 2-2, with member Bill Tieckelmann and BZA Representative to the Planning Commission Steph Ridder voting in favor, while Chair Ron Makela and Vice Chair Sharon Pierce opposed. Both Makela and Pierce voted against the permit since the property is located on a private drive and so many of its residents opposed.
Clark Lane bed and breakfast public hearing continued
The body voted unanimously to continue a public hearing to December on a special use permit to allow a five-bedroom bed and breakfast to operate on Clark Lane outside the Town of Washington pending completion of a county review of the road’s conditions as defined by the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Officials decided to wait for legal counsel on how VDOT defines its standards before rendering a decision on the application.
Rappahannock County Planning Commission last week opted unanimously to not recommend that the BZA approve the application presented by Carl Henrickson and his wife, citing concerns about the condition of the narrow Clark Lane — which is just 30 feet wide — its intersection with U.S. Route 211 and close proximity of the entrance to the CFC Farm and Home Center, colloquially referred to as the co-op.
Henrickson reiterated at the time that he would improve Clark Lane regardless of whether his application is approved. The applicant said he plans to remove pavement within the existing right of way and replace it with millings, defined as recycled asphalt. But Planning Commission members were concerned that the improvement would not be enough to meet road standards.
County staff said that if a permit were to be issued then Clark Lane should be upgraded to meet VDOT’s standards for private roads.
The connection of Clark Lane with Route 211 should also be upgraded and the entrance to the co-op be either separated from Clark Lane by a minimum of 40 feet or shared, staff said. The entrance to the co-op and to Clark Lane are essentially immediately adjacent, the staff report also noted.
VDOT recommended that the parties on Clark Lane consider improvements to the Route 211 entrance and the shared entrance with the Co-op. But the application lacks all of the information required in order to receive a land disturbance permit, county staff noted. The county staff also recommended placing a two-year limit on the permit should it be granted and that it expire if the property is sold or transferred.
Sperryville guest homes approved
Following a recommendation from the Planning Commission, the body voted unanimously to approve two tourist homes, one one-bedroom and the other two bedroom, owned by Andrea Wooten and Steven Ray at 8 Cardinal Springs Ln. and 72 Cardinal Springs Ln. in Sperryville. The property is 128.35 acres and is zoned conservation. The owners live on the same parcel of land. In 2009 they obtained a special use permit for a tourist home that they have been operating.
Shed variance denied
Following a recommendation from the Planning Commission, the BZA voted unanimously to deny a variance for the owner of a property located 13 Googe Mountain Rd. in Washington to construct a shed to house small farm animals close to U.S. Route 211. Owners Kelsey and Scott Petercsak had already begun construction on the shed before learning that it was required to be located at least 200 from the highway. BZA members said they couldn't approve the variance within the confines of state law.
Member Bill Tieckelmann was late to the meeting and did not cast a vote on the Sperryville guest homes nor the shed variance. He did not immediately return a request for comment on why he was late.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...