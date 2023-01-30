HarmonyManor

Harmony Manor

 Courtesy photo

The Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals last Wednesday rejected an application from Carl and Donna Henrickson to operate a five-bedroom bed and breakfast on their Clark Lane property.

The Henrickson family, owners of Harmony Manor B&B LLC and the Little Washington Winery, have come under fire from their neighbors on Clark Lane for traffic issues they say the businesses have caused. The property previously held two special use permits for a three-bedroom bed and breakfast, but the last permit was revoked in 2020 by the BZA.

Tags

Recommended for you