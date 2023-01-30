The Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals last Wednesday rejected an application from Carl and Donna Henrickson to operate a five-bedroom bed and breakfast on their Clark Lane property.
The Henrickson family, owners of Harmony Manor B&B LLC and the Little Washington Winery, have come under fire from their neighbors on Clark Lane for traffic issues they say the businesses have caused. The property previously held two special use permits for a three-bedroom bed and breakfast, but the last permit was revoked in 2020 by the BZA.
The most recent application for a special use permit to operate a five-bedroom bed and breakfast was rejected after a lengthy public hearing and comments from residents who both opposed and backed the application. Clark Lane resident Brian Shultz said he and many of his neighbors oppose the application.
Others who spoke said they were also concerned about traffic on the narrow residential road, while one resident in support of the application noted that there has never been a vehicular accident on that road.
BZA Chair Ron Makela said the consensus to deny the application came from the concern among the neighbors on Clark Lane. A special use permit to operate a bed and breakfast has been revoked from Harmony Manor twice, once in 2016 and again in 2020 after the business owners violated terms of the permit by exceeding the allowed occupancy.
